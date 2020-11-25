Mailbag: What's Going on With 'Hollywood' Brown?

Downing: Define "healthy enough." There's no question that the Ravens are banged up, and the hits have only gotten worse this week with multiple players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens will be without key players on both sides of the ball this week, but that certainly won't garner them any sympathy when they take the field against the Steelers. The Ravens will be healthy enough to play the game, as long as the COVID outbreak among players and staff gets under control, but they'll have to operate without some of their best players. This will likely be a critical week for members of the practice squad, as the Ravens could activate several players given all the players on the COVID list. It's not an ideal situation by any means for Baltimore, but the Ravens will still be healthy enough to play Thursday's game if the positive COVID tests stop.