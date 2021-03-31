Mailbag: What's the Plan at Center? 

Downing: I expect Dobbins to have a big second season. He showed his ability as a rookie and his potential is off the charts. The more the Ravens integrated Dobbins into the offense over the second half of the year, the better the offense performed. He finished his rookie season with 134 carries for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers should absolutely increase. Keep in mind that the Ravens ramped up Dobbins' involvement over the course of the year, and he had five games with five carries or less early in the season. He probably won't have any games with less than five carries in 2021.

But with all of that said, I would be surprised to see Dobbins top the sophomore seasons of Ray Rice or Jamal Lewis. He has the ability, no question, but the big difference is that the offense doesn't need to lean as heavily on Dobbins as it did on Rice and Lewis. The Ravens still have Gus Edwards, who has topped 700 rushing yards and five yards per carry in each of his three NFL seasons. Edwards has proven he still deserves a heavy workload. And let's not forget about quarterback Lamar Jackson's rushing ability. He became the first quarterback ever to top 1,000 rushing yards twice, and he'll continue to be a focal point of the ground game. The Ravens will use a mix of Dobbins, Edwards and Jackson on the ground, rather than the workhorse running back approach they had with Lewis and Rice.