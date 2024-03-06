Mailbag: Which Veteran Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target?

Mink: You're probably not going to like this answer. None of them. I think the Ravens' veteran free-agent wide receiver signing already happened with Nelson Agholor. My expectation is that Baltimore will turn to the draft to further enhance the wide receiver room and keep infusing it with more young talent that can grow with Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, in part, because Rashod Bateman was coming off foot surgery. Bateman played a full season, so Baltimore can more assuredly count on him to be a reliable, high-producing starter in 2024. With Zay Flowers, Bateman, and Agholor in place, the Ravens have a talented receiver trio.

The mission now seems to be to fill out the room and continue to build for the future. If the Ravens don't pick up Bateman's fifth-year option for 2025, they'll need a new starter opposite Flowers. So the Ravens' 2025 receiver needs are heavier than their 2024 needs. That points to the draft as the solution.

Free-agent wide receivers are expensive. Even someone such as Darnell Mooney, who hasn't topped 500 receiving yards the past two seasons, is projected to get $10 million per year. The Ravens don't have a lot of cap space and they have bigger immediate needs at offensive lineman, outside linebacker, or running back. Those are the positions where I could see them spending some money.

Plus, there's a strong track record that teams can get instant production from rookie receivers (and get it much cheaper). Last season, it was Flowers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Puka Nacua, Jayden Reed, Rashee Rice, Tank Dell, and Josh Downs. The year before, it was Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jahan Dotson, Christian Watson, George Pickens, and Alec Pierce. The buzz about this year's wide receiver class is that it is every bit as strong as its recent predecessors and I'm sure the Ravens will tap into it at some point in the draft.