 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Mailbag: Which Veteran Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target?

Mar 06, 2024 at 01:23 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Bears CB Darnell Mooney
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo
Bears CB Darnell Mooney

Mink: You're probably not going to like this answer. None of them. I think the Ravens' veteran free-agent wide receiver signing already happened with Nelson Agholor. My expectation is that Baltimore will turn to the draft to further enhance the wide receiver room and keep infusing it with more young talent that can grow with Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, in part, because Rashod Bateman was coming off foot surgery. Bateman played a full season, so Baltimore can more assuredly count on him to be a reliable, high-producing starter in 2024. With Zay Flowers, Bateman, and Agholor in place, the Ravens have a talented receiver trio.

The mission now seems to be to fill out the room and continue to build for the future. If the Ravens don't pick up Bateman's fifth-year option for 2025, they'll need a new starter opposite Flowers. So the Ravens' 2025 receiver needs are heavier than their 2024 needs. That points to the draft as the solution.

Free-agent wide receivers are expensive. Even someone such as Darnell Mooney, who hasn't topped 500 receiving yards the past two seasons, is projected to get $10 million per year. The Ravens don't have a lot of cap space and they have bigger immediate needs at offensive lineman, outside linebacker, or running back. Those are the positions where I could see them spending some money.

Plus, there's a strong track record that teams can get instant production from rookie receivers (and get it much cheaper). Last season, it was Flowers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Puka Nacua, Jayden Reed, Rashee Rice, Tank Dell, and Josh Downs. The year before, it was Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jahan Dotson, Christian Watson, George Pickens, and Alec Pierce. The buzz about this year's wide receiver class is that it is every bit as strong as its recent predecessors and I'm sure the Ravens will tap into it at some point in the draft.

The top free-agent receivers are going to get paid very handsomely. Maybe the market for the second- or third-tier wide receivers shrinks because of the success of rookies and the strength of the incoming class. In that case, Baltimore could always hop on a bargain veteran this summer. But I doubt it.

Mink: Patrick Queen is going to be a free agent. The Ravens' decision to place the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike made that clear. I wouldn't completely rule out the possibility of the Ravens re-signing Queen and Madubuike, but it seems highly unlikely that they could afford big-time deals for both. Not with Lamar Jackson's salary cap number going up, Roquan Smith already on a hefty long-term deal, and other high-priced players already on the books (and more coming down the road… cough, cough, Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum).

Queen is going to get his bag this offseason (probably around $20 million per year), and he deserves it. He's a great player. Unfortunately, you can't keep all your great players when you have a lot of them. This is one of those bittersweet cases where I think the Ravens will be happy to see one of their homegrown talents get a life-changing deal, but obviously sad not to still have him in Baltimore. Such is life.

Mink: I would love to have Saquon Barkley. He's a special talent and seems like a special person. He would add another dangerous element to Baltimore's attack and be another leader on the offensive side of the ball. I expect he'll re-sign with the Giants, who effectively have nearly $30 million in cap space right now compared to Baltimore's -$12.5 million, per Over the Cap.

Spotrac projects Barkley to fetch a contract just below $10 million per year, and Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are projected to get very similar deals. There has been a lot of buzz about the Ravens being in on the veteran free-agent running backs, but I don't think they're going to get into a bidding war over any of them.

I don't know that anyone knows what to expect from the running back market. Will some teams try to pounce early to grab a top back? Will they all sit out there for a while like last year? Will some of the more budget-friendly running backs, such as Tony Pollard or D'Andre Swift, be more desirable?

If it were me, I would be patient. Keep tabs on Barkley and all the top free agents. See how much their prices drop. Even if Baltimore doesn't land a top running back, bringing back J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, or turning to the draft aren't bad options.

Mink: If the Ravens part ways with Ronnie Stanley and/or Morgan Moses, they are going to need to draft an offensive tackle early – probably with their first pick. Even if they don't, they need a succession plan in place. As outlined above, wide receiver isn't as pressing of a need. I think the Ravens are more likely to look offensive tackle on Day 1 and wide receiver on Day 2.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What Are the Chances of Getting Derrick Henry?

Why hasn't Justin Madubuike been signed yet? Who is the Ravens' top restructure candidate? How will the Ravens address cornerback?
news

Mailbag: What Will Happen With Justin Madubuike?

What happens now with Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards, and Geno Stone? Is Ben Cleveland the answer at right guard? Is a defensive line rebuild coming?
news

Mailbag: What Are the Plans at Wide Receiver?

Which position group will change the most this offseason? Is it possible to keep Jadeveon Clowney and/or Kyle Van Noy? Will the Ravens keep using void years?
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Biggest Needs at the Start of 2024 Offseason

Will the Ravens try to keep Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike? What's the strategy at running back this offseason?
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't the Ravens Run More Against the Chiefs?

What's the plan at defensive coordinator if Mike Macdonald leaves? Why do the Ravens keep falling short in critical moments? What are the building blocks for 2024?
news

Mailbag: What Should We Expect If Mark Andrews Returns?

Are the Ravens ready for a heavy blitz from the Chiefs? Is Marlon Humphrey going to return? What's the update on the coordinator head coach interviews?
news

Mailbag: Are the Ravens Better Equipped to Mount a Comeback?

How are the 2023 Ravens different from the 2019 Ravens? What's the game plan vs. C.J. Stroud? Why are coaches doing interviews now?
news

Mailbag: Breaking Down Ravens' Possible Divisional Opponents

Who would the Ravens not want to face in their first playoff game? Why have the Steelers been a problem? What is practice like this week?
news

Mailbag: Rest vs. Rust: What's the Ravens' Plan This Time?

Does facing the Steelers impact Baltimore's rest decision? Could Malik Cunningham see action? Will the Ravens continue rotating their tackles?
news

Mailbag: Is There a Special Feeling Around Ravens?

How aggressive will Kyle Hamilton and the Ravens be with his health? How do the Ravens plan to slow down the Dolphins offense?
news

Mailbag: How Will Ravens Make Up for the Loss of Keaton Mitchell?

What's the plan for blocking Nick Bosa and Chase Young? Will the Ravens get Zay Flowers more involved or change the run-pass ratio? What are the chances of meeting Joe Flacco in the playoffs?
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising