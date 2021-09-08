Mailbag: Will Ravens Pass More Early This Season?

Mink: This is a tough one to predict. For reference, the Ravens led the league in rushing attempts and had the fewest passing attempts last year. I don't think Baltimore's offense will ever be "pass heavy" by traditional standards. But to your question, yes, I do think they could throw the ball "a bit" more early.

The Ravens wanted to establish the passing game early last year (Lamar Jackson averaged 27.6 passing attempts over the first 10 games), but it didn't take off as well as they wanted and Baltimore pivoted to more of its ground-and-pound approach down the stretch to win five straight and make the playoffs (20 passing attempts per game).

I do think the Ravens would like to give their passing attack a lot of reps early this season to try to get a strong footing that they can build upon over the course of the year. With three of the Ravens' first four games against the Raiders, Lions and Broncos, it may be a good time before the divisional foes come down the road. Plus, now without J.K. Dobbins, perhaps Baltimore feels like now is the time to start throwing the ball more.