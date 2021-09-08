Mailbag: Will Ravens Pass More Early This Season?

Sep 08, 2021 at 03:05 PM
Downing_Garrett
Ryan_Mink_2018
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
090821-Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Mink: This is a tough one to predict. For reference, the Ravens led the league in rushing attempts and had the fewest passing attempts last year. I don't think Baltimore's offense will ever be "pass heavy" by traditional standards. But to your question, yes, I do think they could throw the ball "a bit" more early.

The Ravens wanted to establish the passing game early last year (Lamar Jackson averaged 27.6 passing attempts over the first 10 games), but it didn't take off as well as they wanted and Baltimore pivoted to more of its ground-and-pound approach down the stretch to win five straight and make the playoffs (20 passing attempts per game).

I do think the Ravens would like to give their passing attack a lot of reps early this season to try to get a strong footing that they can build upon over the course of the year. With three of the Ravens' first four games against the Raiders, Lions and Broncos, it may be a good time before the divisional foes come down the road. Plus, now without J.K. Dobbins, perhaps Baltimore feels like now is the time to start throwing the ball more.

With all that said, the Ravens are also without top draft pick Rashod Bateman for at least the first three games, Marquise Brown missed almost all of training camp, and Sammy Watkins also sat out for a chunk. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman could either look at that as reason to give them all more opportunities to get in sync and build confidence, or as cause to dial up a more run-heavy attack. At the end of the day, they'll probably be pretty balanced, which is the overall goal.

Downing: Left guard is a position where there is still some mystery entering Week 1. The Ravens rotated several players through that spot over the course of training camp, but due in part to injuries, the competition was still open going into the final preseason game. Ben Powers took most of the first-team reps down the stretch of camp and has starting experience from last season. The Ravens may give him the starting nod to open the season. However, second-year lineman Tyre Phillips is listed as the starting left guard on the Week 1 depth chart. Phillips missed time in camp with injuries, but he's a versatile player who worked at every position other than center during training camp. Phillips started eight games last year as a rookie, and he may remain in the starting lineup as the left guard this year.

Now on to Cleveland. Everyone in Baltimore was excited when the Ravens drafted the Georgia product in the third round this year. He quickly became a fan favorite with his stories of squirrel hunting and imposing physical presence on the field. But it would be surprising to see him open the season as the Week 1 starter. He missed time this summer because of a concussion, and it's a tall order to step right into the starting lineup after dealing with injuries in camp. I still expect Cleveland to earn his way into the starting lineup at some point, but I just don't expect it right away. Keep in mind, that's what happened with Orlando Brown Jr. as a rookie, and once he got into the starting lineup, he never left.

Mink: I think you answered your own question. The Ravens already reportedly worked out Todd Gurley in April. Considering he's a running back with a history of knee issues, the medical evaluation was probably a key part of the visit. The fact that he wasn't brought back may tell you everything you need to know. Even if the knee wasn't a problem, the Ravens clearly saw what they needed to from Gurley.

Downing: Now we're talking! Enough of what I said earlier about Phillips being the starting left guard, just put him in the backfield! Who could forget the carry he had last year after picking up a fumble and rumbling down the field? I still get a smile every time I watch that clip.

Now you probably heard that the Ravens reportedly worked out a handful of veteran running backs this week, including Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell. There's been no official word yet about whether the Ravens plan to sign any of those backs, but if they end up needed a short-yardage back, I'm sure Phillips is ready.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Running Back Trenton Cannon to 53-Man Roster

The former Carolina Panther and New York Jet is an experienced special teamer who could help fill Justice Hill's void.
news

Late for Work 9/8: Here's Where Ravens Sit in Week 1 Power Rankings 

The Ravens' run-first approach could be exactly what Le'Veon Bell needs. Expectations for Justin Madubuike reach top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Is 2021 the end of the Ravens' Super Bowl window?
news

Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, with the expectation that he will eventually join the 53-man roster.
news

Mark Andrews Sees Potential to Take His Game Higher

Excited about the weapons Baltimore has added, Mark Andrews enters this season with a great attitude, a new contract and the potential to have his best season. 
news

Lional Dalton Has a Message Following Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

The former Ravens defensive tackle is recuperating in the Baltimore area after getting surgery on Aug. 27.
news

Eisenberg: I'm Tired of Talking About Injuries

You'd think the Ravens' season was about to veer off a cliff and effectively end before it begins. But that's not the case, not at all.
news

Late for Work 9/7: What Lamar Jackson's Critics Are Overlooking in the 'Figuring Him Out' Debate 

Reaction to Mark Andrews' contract extension. The Ravens reportedly worked out Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman after Justice Hill suffered a season-ending injury.
news

Ravens Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension With Mark Andrews

Baltimore's Pro Bowl tight end reportedly gets $56 million, making him the third-highest paid tight end in average salary.
news

News & Notes: Kevin Zeitler Returns to Practice

The Ravens have been dominant in Week 1 under John Harbaugh. Raiders tight end Darren Waller, an ex-Raven, is a matchup nightmare. Baltimore has been studying Raiders videotape for months.
news

Now 100-Percent Healthy, Marquise Brown Expects to Hit the Ground Running

Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's totally healthy after missing almost all of training camp with a hamstring injury.
news

Around the AFC North: Record Predictions for Division Foes

With Week 1 about to begin, predictions for the 2021 season are rolling in. Here's what some pundits expect in the AFC North, viewed by many as the toughest division in the NFL. 
Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising