Make the Case: WR Ladd McConkey

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.
Today, we'll focus on Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
Why He Makes Sense
McConkey has been linked to the Ravens in mock drafts due to his skillset and his connection to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken from their days together at Georgia. McConkey's ability to get open quickly and run after the catch could make him an effective receiver for Lamar Jackson in an offense surrounded by other talented weapons.
Why He Could Make it to N0. 30
Injuries limited the 6-foot, 186-pound McConkey to nine games last season and his stats from last season (30 catches, 478 yards, two touchdowns) were not overwhelming. Other potential first-round wide receivers such as Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy could push McConkey out of the top 25. His familiarity with Monken's system could make him more appealing to Baltimore than to other teams.
What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying
"McConkey is a sick route runner with the excellent speed (4.39 in the 40) to turn on the jets in the open field. He forces defensive backs onto their heels consistently and is always open. McConkey's modest production this past season (30 catches in nine games) is more reflective of a Georgia offense that ran the ball incredibly well and featured (Brock) Bowers catching passes." - **Field Yates, ESPN**
"McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man. He changes speed throughout the route and is efficient getting into and out of breaks. He will utilize head nods to sell routes and create separation. He has an excellent feel to settle in space versus zone coverage. He has strong hands to pluck balls thrown away from his frame, and he is quick to transition up the field. After the catch, he relies on his quickness to make defenders miss. Overall, McConkey isn't quite as physical as former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, but I see a lot of similarities in their route running and instincts. I could see McConkey having a similar career.'' - **Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network**
"McConkey won't be an 'X' jump-ball receiver, but it's still hard to imagine him failing in the NFL. His game is reminiscent of Eddie Royal's. He has devastating quickness and provides a spark in the return game. He is also a strong blocker for a player of his size." - Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Here's the list of players pundits believe the Ravens could take with pick No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.