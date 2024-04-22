 Skip to main content
Advertising

Make the Case: WR Ladd McConkey

Published: Apr 22, 2024 at 04:48 PM Updated: Apr 21, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) lands in the end zoneafter a catch for a touchdown against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) lands in the end zoneafter a catch for a touchdown against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.

Today, we'll focus on Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Why He Makes Sense

McConkey has been linked to the Ravens in mock drafts due to his skillset and his connection to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken from their days together at Georgia. McConkey's ability to get open quickly and run after the catch could make him an effective receiver for Lamar Jackson in an offense surrounded by other talented weapons.

Why He Could Make it to N0. 30

Injuries limited the 6-foot, 186-pound McConkey to nine games last season and his stats from last season (30 catches, 478 yards, two touchdowns) were not overwhelming. Other potential first-round wide receivers such as Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy could push McConkey out of the top 25. His familiarity with Monken's system could make him more appealing to Baltimore than to other teams.

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying

"McConkey is a sick route runner with the excellent speed (4.39 in the 40) to turn on the jets in the open field. He forces defensive backs onto their heels consistently and is always open. McConkey's modest production this past season (30 catches in nine games) is more reflective of a Georgia offense that ran the ball incredibly well and featured (Brock) Bowers catching passes." - **Field Yates, ESPN**

"McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man. He changes speed throughout the route and is efficient getting into and out of breaks. He will utilize head nods to sell routes and create separation. He has an excellent feel to settle in space versus zone coverage. He has strong hands to pluck balls thrown away from his frame, and he is quick to transition up the field. After the catch, he relies on his quickness to make defenders miss. Overall, McConkey isn't quite as physical as former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, but I see a lot of similarities in their route running and instincts. I could see McConkey having a similar career.'' - **Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network**

"McConkey won't be an 'X' jump-ball receiver, but it's still hard to imagine him failing in the NFL. His game is reminiscent of Eddie Royal's. He has devastating quickness and provides a spark in the return game. He is also a strong blocker for a player of his size." - Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Every Prospect Mocked to the Ravens

Here's the list of players pundits believe the Ravens could take with pick No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
1 / 27

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

John Raoux/AP Photo
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2 / 27

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
3 / 27

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

John Bazemore/AP Photo
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
4 / 27

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
OL Graham Barton, Duke
5 / 27

OL Graham Barton, Duke

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
6 / 27

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
7 / 27

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
8 / 27

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
OT JC Latham, Alabama
9 / 27

OT JC Latham, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
DE Jared Verse, Florida State
10 / 27

DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
11 / 27

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

Michael Woods/AP Photo
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
12 / 27

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

John Raoux/AP Photo
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
13 / 27

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
14 / 27

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Young Kwak/AP Photo
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
15 / 27

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
16 / 27

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
17 / 27

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Al Goldis/AP Photo
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
18 / 27

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
19 / 27

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

George Walker IV/AP Photo
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 27

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

Eric Gay/AP Photo
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
21 / 27

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
22 / 27

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
23 / 27

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
24 / 27

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State
25 / 27

EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State

Colin Hackley/AP Photo
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
26 / 27

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photo
WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
27 / 27

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

With the draft set to begin Thursday, here's a look at Baltimore's division rivals and who they might target. 
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Shows Off His Skills in Germany

The Ravens quarterback went to Munich for an autograph session and participated in a flag football clinic with kids.
news

Late for Work: How the Changing NFL Draft Landscape Adds Importance for Ravens

How the Ravens have avoided—and capitalized—on the best player available strategy. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec shares his 7-round mock draft. Ravens' 2024 schedule ranked among the most difficult.
news

Make the Case: WR Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell is a big target who could make the Ravens consider taking a wide receiver on Day 1.
news

Make the Case: CB Cooper DeJean

Versatile Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean could be the next addition to the Ravens' secondary.
news

50 Words or Less: Final Thoughts As We Enter Draft Week

There's lots of chatter about trading back, but what about a trade up? Two cornerbacks make a lot of sense for Baltimore.
news

Make the Case: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Kool-Aid McKinstry could become the latest Alabama cornerback to join the Ravens.
news

Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

Here's how the draft could shake out in the first three rounds at offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, and edge.
news

Late for Work: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Ravens in the First Round

Despite turnover, the Ravens' roster is ranked among the top three by The Athletic's projection model. Baltimore has been named a potential landing spot if WR Courtland Sutton is traded. Pundit says Zay Flowers is among the WR1s who need the most help from the draft. The Ravens miss out on Flowers in 2023 re-draft. All-trades mock draft has the Ravens making a deal with the Chargers to move back.
news

Make the Case: OT Jordan Morgan

The Arizona offensive tackle is seen as an NFL guard by some pundits, and has plenty of experience.
news

Ravens Announce Plan to Launch Baltimore Ravens College Track Center

A new academic center to help Baltimore City Public School students advance through college and into the workforce is being planned with financial support from the Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising