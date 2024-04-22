Make the Case: WR Ladd McConkey

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying

"McConkey is a sick route runner with the excellent speed (4.39 in the 40) to turn on the jets in the open field. He forces defensive backs onto their heels consistently and is always open. McConkey's modest production this past season (30 catches in nine games) is more reflective of a Georgia offense that ran the ball incredibly well and featured (Brock) Bowers catching passes." - **Field Yates, ESPN**

"McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man. He changes speed throughout the route and is efficient getting into and out of breaks. He will utilize head nods to sell routes and create separation. He has an excellent feel to settle in space versus zone coverage. He has strong hands to pluck balls thrown away from his frame, and he is quick to transition up the field. After the catch, he relies on his quickness to make defenders miss. Overall, McConkey isn't quite as physical as former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, but I see a lot of similarities in their route running and instincts. I could see McConkey having a similar career.'' - **Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network**