Malik Hamm Returns to Practice From Injured Reserve

Outside linebacker Malik Hamm was designated for return to practice from injured reserve Monday, opening the 21-day window before he would have to be moved to the 53-man roster.
Hamm made the Ravens' initial 53-man roster in August as an undrafted rookie from Lafayette and was placed on injured reserve (ankle) prior to the regular season.
He grew up in Baltimore as a huge Ravens fan, dreaming of one day playing for his hometown team. Hamm was a prep star at Baltimore City College before going to Lafayette, where he was a two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and the school's all-time sack leader with 32.
During training camp, Hamm was a standout during two days of joint practices with the Commanders and had one sack and one forced fumble during the preseason.
The Ravens enter Week 14 leading the NFL with 47 sacks, and Hamm could add more depth to the pass rush. The Ravens announced last week that second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL and will not return until next season and Baltimore is still holding out hope that Tyus Bowser (knee) can return at some point this season.