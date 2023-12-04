Malik Hamm Returns to Practice From Injured Reserve

Outside linebacker Malik Hamm was designated for return to practice from injured reserve Monday, opening the 21-day window before he would have to be moved to the 53-man roster.

Hamm made the Ravens' initial 53-man roster in August as an undrafted rookie from Lafayette and was placed on injured reserve (ankle) prior to the regular season.

He grew up in Baltimore as a huge Ravens fan, dreaming of one day playing for his hometown team. Hamm was a prep star at Baltimore City College before going to Lafayette, where he was a two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and the school's all-time sack leader with 32.

During training camp, Hamm was a standout during two days of joint practices with the Commanders and had one sack and one forced fumble during the preseason.