Presented by

Malik Hamm Returns to Practice From Injured Reserve

Dec 04, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120423-Hamm
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Malik Hamm

Outside linebacker Malik Hamm was designated for return to practice from injured reserve Monday, opening the 21-day window before he would have to be moved to the 53-man roster.

Hamm made the Ravens' initial 53-man roster in August as an undrafted rookie from Lafayette and was placed on injured reserve (ankle) prior to the regular season.

He grew up in Baltimore as a huge Ravens fan, dreaming of one day playing for his hometown team. Hamm was a prep star at Baltimore City College before going to Lafayette, where he was a two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and the school's all-time sack leader with 32.

During training camp, Hamm was a standout during two days of joint practices with the Commanders and had one sack and one forced fumble during the preseason.

The Ravens enter Week 14 leading the NFL with 47 sacks, and Hamm could add more depth to the pass rush. The Ravens announced last week that second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL and will not return until next season and Baltimore is still holding out hope that Tyus Bowser (knee) can return at some point this season.

Related Content

news

Josh Ross, Andrew Adams Elevated vs. Chargers

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Daryl Worley Activated to 53-Man Roster

Cornerback Kevon Seymour has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
news

Tylan Wallace Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens elevated RB Owen Wright and DB DeAndre Houston-Carson for Sunday's game.
news

Ravens Place Daryl Worley on Injured Reserve, Elevate Kenyan Drake

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been elevated for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

Ravens Bring Back Veterans Eric Tomlinson, DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Ravens have also added cornerback Tre Swilling to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Officially Sign Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy would help the banged-up Ravens defense.
news

Ravens Sign Tarik Black, Dontay Demus Jr. to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed two wide receivers to the practice squad to fortify depth at the position.
news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Colts

The Ravens needed a 53-man roster spot so they released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. Jeremiah Moon will play his first game.
news

Ravens Sign Kenyan Drake to Practice Squad

Veteran running back Kenyan Drake, who gained 482 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry for Baltimore last season, has been signed to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Place Ar'Darius Washington on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have also signed center Sam Mustipher to the 53-man roster.
news

Ravens Reinforce Roster By Signing Two Safeties

The Ravens added to their safety depth by elevating Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster and signing Duron Harmon to the practice squad.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising