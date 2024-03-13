Malik Harrison Signs One-Year Deal With Ravens

Malik Harrison signed his one-year deal with the Ravens Wednesday soon after the start of the new league year.

A Ravens third-round pick in 2020, Harrison has become a versatile defender and core special teams player.

The 6-foot-3, 259-pound linebacker can set the edge and play on the inside. He played in 14 games last season, including eight starts, and made 20 tackles. He has made 120 tackles over his four-year career and played in all but six games.