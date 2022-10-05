News & Notes: Ravens Have Moved on After Emotional Bills Loss

Peters is a vocal leader in the secondary, and passes along valuable pre-snap reads to his teammates. Humphrey said he loves playing with Peters, but he also knows Baltimore's pass defense needs to improve. While Humphrey and Peters are regarded as one of the NFL's top cornerback duos, Baltimore ranks last in the league in pass defense.

"We can't be too good of a duo with those numbers," Humphrey said. "But I do love playing with Marcus Peters. He's by far my favorite player. On the field he gives me so much insight during the game. I don't see all the stuff he sees, but he sees it all and he lets me know what he sees. I know his knee's been feeling a lot better. He's really been an energizer bunny back there for us in the secondary. I know he's only going to get better and better.