News & Notes: Ravens Have Moved on After Emotional Bills Loss

Oct 05, 2022 at 06:19 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100522-Humphrey-Peters
Joey Pulone, Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) CB Marlon Humphrey & CB Marcus Peters

Marlon Humphrey says the Ravens have moved on in every way from Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, including the sideline argument between Head Coach John Harbaugh and Marcus Peters.

Humphrey said he and Harbaugh have talked about it, and that Harbaugh talked about it with other players and they addressed it as a team.

"We fight all the time in this building," Humphrey said. "I've fought with some people in here myself. This is an emotional game. The thing that I love about this building is, it doesn't matter what department you work in, we all want to win on Sunday. As long as we can hug it out after, that's all that matters. … At the end of the day, we all just want to win."

Harbaugh talked about his fondness for Peters after Sunday's game.

"Emotions run high," Harbaugh said. "We're on the same page, he and I. We have a great relationship; we have an honest relationship. I love him, I hope he still loves me; we'll see. I'm a Marcus Peters guy."

When approached by the media in the locker room Wednesday, Peters did not want to talk about it.

Peters is a vocal leader in the secondary, and passes along valuable pre-snap reads to his teammates. Humphrey said he loves playing with Peters, but he also knows Baltimore's pass defense needs to improve. While Humphrey and Peters are regarded as one of the NFL's top cornerback duos, Baltimore ranks last in the league in pass defense.

"We can't be too good of a duo with those numbers," Humphrey said. "But I do love playing with Marcus Peters. He's by far my favorite player. On the field he gives me so much insight during the game. I don't see all the stuff he sees, but he sees it all and he lets me know what he sees. I know his knee's been feeling a lot better. He's really been an energizer bunny back there for us in the secondary. I know he's only going to get better and better.

Peters has the attention of Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who said he's excited for his first career matchup with the Ravens corner.

Humphrey: Bengals Have NFL's Best Wide Receiver Trio

The Bengals have three wide receivers that quarterback Joe Burrow will throw to anytime in Chase (25 catches, 293 yards), Tee Higgins (20 catches, 315 yards) and Tyler Boyd (12 catches, 202 yards).

"They obviously have the best trio of wide receivers in the league," Humphrey said.

"They all bring a different dynamic to the game. Boyd is a guy they want to get the ball to on third down a lot. Chase is their deep threat, speed, really strong YAC guy. Higgins is a mixture of both, all big-bodied guys. It's a really tough matchup for everybody and you have to be on point."

Mark Andrews Happy for Hayden Hurst

Former Ravens first-round pick Hayden Hurst joined the enemy this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Bengals to be their starting tight end. Behind the Bengals' talented wide receiver trio in targets, Hurst is fifth on the team in receiving yards so far with 14 grabs for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Hurst came into the league along with Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and the two had a tight bond during their two seasons together before Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. They're still in touch.

"It'll be good to see him. Obviously I hope he does well – not too well," Andrews said. "I've watched him play a few times and it looks like he's really made a role for himself in that offense and is playing well. I expect nothing less from him."

John Harbaugh Pays Tribute to Former Equipment Manager Ed Carroll

Harbaugh began his remarks after Wednesday's practice paying tribute to former Ravens Equipment Manager Ed Carroll, a beloved figure in the organization who recently passed away.

"[I] just want to pass our condolences on to the Carroll family and to Suzanne Carroll on the passing of Eddie Carroll, one of the all-time great Ravens," Harbaugh said. "He was the equipment man here when I got here for many years, and before that with the Browns. He was an iconic figure, much loved by the players, and the coaches and by the organization. So, rest in peace, Ed Carroll."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Reflects on Fourth-Down Decision vs. Bills

John Harbaugh isn't worried about his relationship with Marcus Peters. Odafe Oweh 'did the right thing' on Bills' final drive. Harbaugh wants roughing the quarterback calls to be reviewed.

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Feels Ready to Make an Instant Impact

John Harbaugh is shocked by Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation. Ravens send condolences after Gavin Escobar's death.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Expect Travis Jones to Keep Growing with More Opportunities

Kyle Hamilton no more confident this week than last. Ravens practice with wet ball in anticipation of rainy weather on Sunday. Finishing strong is a focus for rookie punter Jordan Stout.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Want Jason Pierre-Paul in Lineup Quickly

Daniel Faalele embraces the challenge of playing left tackle on the fly. Justice Hill is excited about an opportunity that he's worked hard to create. Lamar Jackson raves about rookie center Tyler Linderbaum.

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele, Travis Jones Impress in First Extensive Action

Greg Roman is keeping defenses on their toes. The Ravens aim to clean up QB runs before facing Josh Allen. Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg landing in Denver.

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Won't Take Long to Get Ramped Up

Odafe Oweh welcomes the JPP addition. Nick Boyle feels ready to play, not thinking about Gillette Stadium return. Ravens hoping to keep penalties to a minimum.

news

News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Has No Excuses After Mistakes vs. Dolphins

Matthew Judon holds no ill-will toward the Ravens. Greg Roman is confident the run game will turn around. The Dolphins game was the most in-depth game plan Lamar Jackson ever had.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Hopes Ravens Sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Blake Martinez

Josh Ross' injury is not season-ending. Lamar Jackson knows it's difficult to anticipate Bill Belichick's game plan. Odafe Oweh says he'll adjust to how opponents are blocking him.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Explains Blown Coverages on Long Touchdowns to Tyreek Hill

Harbaugh gives 'thumbs up' on Justice Hill's potential for more carries. Nick Boyle has a 'good chance' to be active in Week 3. Even in defeat, the Ravens' ability to handle blitz pressure was answered.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Hopes to Return vs. Dolphins

Patrick Mekari's versatility remains crucial to Baltimore's offensive line. Head Coach John Harbaugh says Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams are ready for extended playing time. Rise and Conquer won't be at home games this year.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Confident in Their Cornerback Depth Despite Injuries

Greg Roman prepares for the Dolphins' blitz packages and more. Baltimore's offense wants to avoid being rushed by the play clock. Odafe Oweh knows he may see more double-teams this season.

Find Tickets
Advertising