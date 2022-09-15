Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Marcus Peters, Travis Jones Practice Fully

Sep 15, 2022 at 05:27 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091522-Peters-Jones
Joey Pulone, Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) CB Marcus Peters & DT Travis Jones

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had his first full practice of the year Thursday as he ramps up for the possibility of playing Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Peters suffered a torn ACL days before last year's season opener and sat out the entire year. He returned to practice on Aug. 15, giving him a month of work to this point.

It would be a great time for Peters to return to game action as the Ravens are set to face one of the fastest and best wide receiver tandems in the league in the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and Waddle topped 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

Baltimore is also thinner at cornerback after Kyle Fuller suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1 and Brandon Stephens is dealing with a quad injury that held him out of Thursday's practice.

In more good recovery news, rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones practiced fully Thursday after returning to the field for the first time Wednesday. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee on Aug. 21 and has made quick progress. He was limited Wednesday but his knee responded well enough to turn it up a notch the following day.

A potential Jones return would add to an already stacked defensive line that dominated in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

"He looks good," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "He's ready to roll. Whenever he's out there, he'll be rolling."

Running back J.K. Dobbins practiced fully for a second straight day, adding to the hope that he'll suit up for the home opener. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), wide receiver James Proche II (groin) and tight end Nick Boyle (rest) did not practice Thursday.

