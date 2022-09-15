Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Marcus Peters, Travis Jones Practice Fully

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had his first full practice of the year Thursday as he ramps up for the possibility of playing Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Peters suffered a torn ACL days before last year's season opener and sat out the entire year. He returned to practice on Aug. 15, giving him a month of work to this point.

It would be a great time for Peters to return to game action as the Ravens are set to face one of the fastest and best wide receiver tandems in the league in the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and Waddle topped 1,000 yards in his rookie season.