Marcus Peters Wins Ed Block Courage Award

Jan 13, 2023 at 05:21 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011323-Marcus
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marcus Peters

Marcus Peters knows defense, and he also knows about overcoming adversity.

It was a devastating blow for Peters when he suffered a torn ACL at practice before the 2021 season, an injury that sidelined him for the entire season. However, the veteran cornerback returned this season after months of rehab and regained his place as a key member of the Ravens' defense.

In recognition of his efforts, Peters is the Ravens' winner of this year's Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his teammates. The Ed Block Courage Award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, dedication and being a community role model. Each team votes for the most deserving player.

"It's a huge honor," Peters said. "When you think about football, it's about your teammates and coaches. We've been through a lot here with injuries over the last couple of years. I was down last year, but I worked my butt to get back and I had my teammates' support. They saw me working. It's a blessing."

With 32 career interceptions since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters has a proven knack for making big plays, and his defensive knowledge has made him a mentor to younger teammates in the secondary.

Peters is expected back in the lineup for Sunday's Super Wild-Card Weekend game against the Bengals after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

"Marcus has been a big part of what we've been doing, no matter what his role has been, throughout the whole season," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "He sits right in front of me in defensive team meetings, and he's a guy that brings a lot of energy. When he's out there, and when he's with the guys, it definitely brings a boost to the team."

