News & Notes: Marcus Williams Headed to IR, But Wrist Injury Isn't Season-Ending

Marcus Williams is headed to injured reserve with a dislocated wrist but will not be out for the rest of the season, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Harbaugh said Williams' timetable for return will be based on the required games Williams must miss on IR (four games) but reiterated that it will be a "significant" amount of time.
Williams played with the dislocated wrist during the first half, as Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury on the Bengals' first or second drive. Williams didn't play at all in the second half.
"I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early in the game and he gutted it out," Harbaugh said. "He didn't really say too much about it, so I don't think anybody realized how serious it was until we got inside and took a look at it."
Ronnie Stanley's Anchor Is a Good Sign
Ronnie Stanley played 22 offensive snaps in his 2022 debut and received strong marks for his performance. He had 13 pass blocking attempts and allowed zero pressures.
Stanley said he felt good afterwards, and Harbaugh saw one particularly positive indicator that Stanley's twice surgically repaired ankle is strong.
"He anchored really well," Harbaugh said. "That was important with the ankle to see that and I thought he was going to do that because he did it in practice."
Asked whether Stanley would continue to be part of a rotation with Patrick Mekari, Harbaugh said that would be determined by Stanley and the team's medical staff.
Ravens Will Rotate Third Corner Based on Situation
Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams played a career-high 47 defensive snaps (75%) against the Bengals on Sunday night, after not playing any defensive snaps the previous week against Buffalo.
Second-year corner Brandon Stephens played a season-high 89% of the snaps against Buffalo, but played just 15 snaps (24%) against the Bengals.
Harbaugh said Stephens wasn't injured, and that playing time as the No. 3 corner behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters could vary from week to week depending on matchups and situations. Rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kevon Seymour are other cornerbacks available for action.
"We'll just kind of roll guys in there and give people an opportunity to play," Harbaugh said. "Give all our guys a chance to contribute. We've got a lot of good options back there. Young guys who are developing and growing. That's good for all of us."
Don't Read Too Much Into J.K. Dobbins Snaps
J.K. Dobbins had eight carries for 44 yards against the Bengals, continuing to boost the run game in his third game back from his serious knee injury. Dobbins' most impressive run came early in the third quarter, when he was hit in the backfield but broke several tackles for a 12-yard run that showed his determination to fight for every yard.
Dobbins did not play during Baltimore's final two possessions, but Harbaugh said that had nothing to do with how he looked running the football.
"I thought he had his best game," Harbaugh said. "He's getting better every week. I thought he took a jump last week in practice and this week in the game. The one run for the first down was spectacular. He was hit in the backfield … broke about five tackles."
Though Dobbins continues to get stronger, he played one fewer snap than Kenyan Drake.
"You can't read too much into that. When you start looking into who gets how many carries, how many snaps, that's not really in our thought process. We're not saying this guy has to get so many carries, if he doesn't something's wrong," Harbaugh said. "You play guys in certain situations, some guys get tired, some guys do some things better, you want them out there for certain things. We've got three backs up. They're all good players. You want to use them all to some degree if you can. He's going to have a great future here. He's a star, and he's going to be a star. So, we'll take it one game at a time."
Devin Duvernay's Role Keeps Expanding
Devin Duvernay played a major part in the game plan Sunday night as expected, with Rashod Bateman (foot) unable to play. Duvernay had five catches for 51 yards, and also carried the ball three times for 24 yards on designed runs.
His biggest gain was a 12-yard scamper that almost went array after Tyler Linderbaum's snap hit Duvernay in the arm as he was going in motion. Duvernay alertly scooped up the ball and used his speed to turn the corner.
Duvernay also made another play on a toss when lined up as a running back. He picked up seven yards on third-and-2.
Duvernay made the Pro Bowl as a returner last season, and Harbaugh is enjoying seeing him blossom as a receiver and versatile weapon.
"He's kind of taken steps every week, it seems like," Harbaugh said. "He's really impacting games now in a big way. He's still doing in the return game, but in the passing game, coming up with plays and running the ball, part of the read option game. He's doing a lot of great stuff for us."