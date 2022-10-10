News & Notes: Marcus Williams Headed to IR, But Wrist Injury Isn't Season-Ending

Don't Read Too Much Into J.K. Dobbins Snaps

J.K. Dobbins had eight carries for 44 yards against the Bengals, continuing to boost the run game in his third game back from his serious knee injury. Dobbins' most impressive run came early in the third quarter, when he was hit in the backfield but broke several tackles for a 12-yard run that showed his determination to fight for every yard.

Dobbins did not play during Baltimore's final two possessions, but Harbaugh said that had nothing to do with how he looked running the football.

"I thought he had his best game," Harbaugh said. "He's getting better every week. I thought he took a jump last week in practice and this week in the game. The one run for the first down was spectacular. He was hit in the backfield … broke about five tackles."

Though Dobbins continues to get stronger, he played one fewer snap than Kenyan Drake.