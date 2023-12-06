Ravens Envision Big Plays From Marcus Williams Down the Stretch

"I was never really worried about the injuries. I was just trying to get back with my feet under me after missing a couple games. Little by little, I'm getting there," Williams said.

"Every game feels like a playoff game to me. I just embrace the opportunities I get. Every one is not guaranteed for you."

Will Kyle Hamilton Rip His Friend's Face Off?

Before the bye, Ravens Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt had the quote of the week about safety Kyle Hamilton.

"Don't let the babyface fool you. He'll try to rip your face off," Hewitt said.

This week, Hamilton will have to try to do that to one of his best friends. Hamilton is very tight with Rams running back Kyren Williams dating back to their college days together at Notre Dame.

"I was texting him earlier this week about how we've thought about this moment since we were both freshmen in college, first day on campus together, going at it in practice every day," Hamilton said. "It's fun to see him succeeding because I know how good of a player he is. He's one of my best friends. It's going to be dope.

"We used to do everything pretty much together. We were in the same dorm. We lived in the same neighborhood once we moved off campus. That was my boy in college and he's still my boy to this day."

Hamilton was the 14th-overall pick in last year's draft. Williams was a fifth-round selection. Both are having breakout sophomore seasons.

Hamilton has already surpassed his strong rookie production with two interceptions, three sacks, and 62 tackles, including eight for loss. He's currently leading Pro Bowl fan voting at strong safety. After rushing for just 139 yards in 10 games as a rookie, Williams has become the Rams' starter and is averaging nearly 86 rushing yards per game and has 10 total touchdowns.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Ravens players have been teasing Hamilton this week that he better not take it easy against his college buddy. It shouldn't be a problem.