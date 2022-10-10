Marcus Williams Suffers Dislocated Wrist, Out a 'Significant' Time

Oct 09, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100922-Williams
Shawn Hubbard
S Marcus Williams

Ravens safety Marcus Williams suffered a dislocated wrist in Sunday night's Week 5 win against the Bengals and will miss a "significant" amount of time, per Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh said the Ravens will know more tomorrow and throughout the rest of the week.

It's another case of bad luck for Baltimore, as Williams has been as durable as it gets. He missed just four games over his first five years in the league.

Williams, who signed a five-year reported $70 million deal this offseason, got off to a hot start this year with three interceptions in the team's first two games. That was tied for the second-most in the league entering the week. While the Ravens pass defense ranks 32nd in the league through four weeks, Williams hasn't been the culprit in big plays early in the season.

Geno Stone stepped in for Williams at the start of the second half. It's unknown when or how Williams suffered the injury.

The Ravens defense played well against the Bengals, even once Williams left, not allowing any members of their wide receiver trio to top 50 yards and holding Joe Burrow to 217 yards passing. But now Baltimore will have to continue it without one of its best players in the secondary.

