Marcus Williams, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Seahawks

Nov 05, 2023 at 11:50 AM
The Ravens will be without two starters for their Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) are inactive. Moses will miss his second game of the year after not practicing all week. He is one of the NFL's most durable linemen but did not play Week 5 against the Steelers, which ended his streak of 134 straight games played.

Versatile veteran Patrick Mekari, who has started at both left and right tackle this season, is expected to replace Moses in the starting lineup.

Williams was a limited participant in practice all week and will miss his third straight game. Geno Stone has been outstanding as a starting safety in Williams' absence, leading the NFL with five interceptions, which includes a pick in each of the last three games.

Stone and Kyle Hamilton will lead the safety rotation against Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, who loves to take shots downfield to his talented wide receiver trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Veteran Daryl Worley (shoulder) is also active for additional safety depth after being elevated to the 53-man roster Saturday and a four-game stint on injured reserve.

Veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) is inactive after returning to practice Friday, as is cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. The Ravens elevated Kevon Seymour for the game and have five cornerbacks.

Also inactive for the Ravens is guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson is designated as the No. 3 quarterback, with Tyler Huntley is active as the backup to Lamar Jackson.

For the Seahawks, starting guard Phil Haynes (calf) is active but starting guard Anthony Bradford (ankle/knee) is inactive.

Also inactive for Seattle is cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who was a fifth-round pick for Baltimore this season. Other Seahawks inactives are inside linebacker Devin Bush, guard Curtis McClendon, offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal and defensive end Myles Adams.

