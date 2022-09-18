Marcus Williams Is Off to a Blazing Start in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore.

The Ravens made a big splash by signing Marcus Williams in free agency, and they're feeling the waves of change already.

With two interceptions in the first half of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Williams became the first Raven to ever register three interceptions in the first two games of a season. It just so happens that Williams did it in his first two games as a Raven.

Williams' first pick Sunday afternoon was unreal. Williams broke to break up a pass intended for Tyreek Hill. From his back, Williams reached out with his left hand and palmed the football before it hit the turf.

Williams showed his range on the second interception, screaming over the top to haul in a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa intended for Jaylen Waddle, who had gotten a step behind Marlon Humphrey. Williams was originally ruled out of bounds, but replay showed he dragged his left toe and the call was overturned.

Anthony Averett led the Ravens with three interceptions last season. Baltimore expected more turnovers with the signing of Williams, first-round pick Kyle Hamilton and the return of Marcus Peters, who made his debut against the Dolphins. They probably didn't expect three picks from Williams in his first two games.

