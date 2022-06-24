Late for Work 6/24: Mark Andrews Is 'Even Better Than You Already Think He Is'

Three 'Hope Predictions' and What Could Go Wrong for Each

Russell Street Report's Chris Schisler made some "hopeful predictions" for the Ravens this season and identified what could get in the way of each coming to fruition. Here's a look at three of them:

The defense will have more takeaways this season. (Note: The Ravens tied for 30th in the NFL in takeaways last season with just 15.)

What could go wrong: "The Ravens have a lot of new pieces to the puzzle and a new defensive coordinator. There may be a jelling period for the Ravens early in the season. On top of that, the Ravens play some great quarterbacks in the 2022 season, including going up against Joe Burrow and his weapons twice, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, and Josh Allen. There's no defense to a perfect throw and great quarterback play could make takeaways hard to come by. There could be some tough days at the office for this defense, one that may have some kinks to work out before they face elite competition."

J.K. Dobbins will rush for more than 1,000 yards.

What could go wrong: "The Ravens never let any of their running backs do too much of the heavy lifting. Dobbins will surely be working in a running back by committee situation. If Tyler Badie ends up being a steal at the running back spot, he could factor into the rotation. Gus Edwards could easily establish himself as the workhorse of the offense. There's a lot of competition in the backfield. More than anything though, the Ravens may be pulled away from their ground and pound philosophy. If the Ravens want to get more out of the passing game, it could be less of a running back utopia in Baltimore."

Bowser will have double-digit sacks, three interceptions.