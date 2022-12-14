News & Notes: Mark Andrews Getting Double-Teamed 'More Than He Ever Has'

Ravens Want Tyler Huntley to Avoid Big Hits

Huntley's mobility allows him to make positive plays, but it also puts him at risk. Huntley left the game with a concussion in Pittsburgh, and the Ravens feel Huntley can avoid some of the hits he has taken.

"We had a nice little chat about that," Roman said. "It's something that he's keenly aware of. We have to do a much better job in that area and we have to emphasize it more."

Huntley was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday, and Roman likes the way Huntley has been preparing for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

"As he goes through the protocol we're allowed to do certain things," Roman said. "Snoop seems really good to me. Seemed great after the game. Once he clears that protocol, I think all systems go. We'll kind of make some decisions after that. It really doesn't affect you that much because he's in good shape."

Mike Macdonald Strives for Improvement With Two-Minute Defense

Baltimore's defense has been hurt by two-minute drives this season, both at the end of games and during the final two minutes before halftime. The Steelers marched 75 yards in just 49 seconds to pull to two points down Sunday and late-game missteps played a major role in all four Ravens losses.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is searching for answers, knowing the Ravens defense will likely face more critical two-minute situations during the final month of the season. Overall, the defense is playing very well, but Macdonald would like to see the unit tighten up in those situations.

"It's definitely frustrating when you give up yards in those situations," Macdonald said. "We're not trying to play prevent defense, per se.