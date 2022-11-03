Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Sidelined to Start Week

Nov 03, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) did not practice Thursday at the "start" of the week before Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Both players left last week's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early. Head Coach John Harbaugh said neither injury is serious, but it's not surprising to see both getting more recovery time after a mini bye over the weekend.

Andrews leads the Ravens in all receiving categories and Edwards has been the team's top running back since returning to action in Week 7. While Andrews and Edwards still have time to be ready for Monday Night Football, the Ravens do have strong backups in case they aren't able to play.

At running back, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill are averaging 5.1 and 6.4 yards per carry, respectively. At tight end, rookie Isaiah Likely stepped up with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay.

Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) were both full practice participants. Harbaugh said he expects Bowser to play Monday night.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is headed for season-ending foot surgery. The only other players who didn't practice Thursday were all just given rest days: left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Justin Houston and defensive tackle Calais Campbell. Campbell missed last week's game due to illness but said he's feeling much better.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (quad/knee) and Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) were limited Thursday. Veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) was a full participant after missing last week's game.

Saints Receiver Also Undergoing Surgery

For the Saints, wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season. Fellow veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited in practice.

Top cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) didn't practice and starting center Eric McCoy (shoulder) was limited. Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram (knee) didn't practice and isn't expected to play.

