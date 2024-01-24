Mailbag: What Should We Expect If Mark Andrews Returns?

Mink: First, we don't know for sure if Mark Andrews will return to the field this Sunday. He was a full practice participant on back-to-back days last week and we'll see how much he practices this week. Head Coach John Harbaugh said simply, "If he's ready to play, he'll play."

Now, to your question. I think part of the beauty of a potential Andrews return is that nobody knows how much he'll play – including the Chiefs. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken would have the opportunity to throw some curveballs the Chiefs' way.

I agree that Likely has been playing so well that I don't want to see his snap count diminish considerably. Likely played 65% of the offensive action against the Texans and I expect it would stay around that number. Primarily, I think Andrews would cut into Charlie Kolar's snaps. Kolar played 51% of the offensive snaps against the Texans. He has played well too and would probably still see some action as the Ravens work Andrews back into the mix.