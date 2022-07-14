Late for Work 7/14: Mark Andrews Is King of the Octopus

"Oh man, I'm super humbled to win the octopus award," Andrews told Goldich. "I didn't know it's a thing, but it's pretty cool."

Andrews now sits in a 25-way tie for third place on the all-time octopus leaderboard, behind only Randy Moss (3) and Todd Gurley (4), but he's hungry for the record.

"I'm all about the octopus," Andrews told Goldich. "Now that I know about it, and I've already had two of them, I'm going for more. I want more of 'em."

Andrews will certainly have more opportunities, as Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh demonstrated an aggressive scoring philosophy last season, going for eight two-point conversions.

Andrews did deliver a speech for receiving the octopus award, at the request of Goldich.

"I just first off want to thank God. I want to be thankful for our head coach, going for two, thankful for Lamar, thankful for my teammates having the trust in me to go out there and make the plays and score an octopus," Andrews said to Goldich. "And obviously two octopi in that one game. I'm just extremely thankful. Thankful for you, Mitch, for awarding me this. And my parents and everybody else, man. This is awesome."

Lamar Jackson: Fantasy Football Star

This offseason, the Ravens have rebuilt their offense with Lamar Jackson in mind, and fantasy football lovers should be celebrating.

In 2019, Jackson posted the second-best season by a quarterback in fantasy history (415.68 points), trailing only Patrick Mahomes' 2018 season (417.1 points) by fewer than two points. Jackson was winning football games and fantasy owners' seasons, and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec believes the Ravens' offseason moves point toward a return, starting with the offensive line.

"In 2019, the Ravens had one of the top offensive lines in football, which included three Pro Bowl selections in Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr. and guard Marshal Yanda. Jackson was sacked just 23 times in 15 games," Zrebiec wrote. "Last season, Jackson was sacked 38 times in 12 games. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that any time he has asked Jackson about what he needs, the quarterback usually mentions improving the offensive line. On paper, the Ravens have done that with two new starters in Moses and Linderbaum joining guard Kevin Zeitler and Stanley, who the team believes will be ready for Week 1 after he missed all but one game last season."

A big part of Jackson's historic fantasy season was the defense not being able to zero in on Jackson as the Ravens' greatest running threat. Zrebiec sees the healthy return of two ball carriers helping to take the heat off the signal caller.

"The return of Dobbins and Edwards should open things up for Jackson, and Mike Davis and Tyler Badie should diversify the backfield," Zrebiec wrote.

The final element to Jackson's resurgence looks to be the tight end unit, after the Ravens opted to bring in more talent at the position rather than a wide receiver.

"Instead [of signing or drafting a wide receiver,] the Ravens doubled down at tight end, drafting Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely, accomplished pass catchers in college," Zrebiec wrote.

"The lack of moves at receiver appeared to be a nod toward 2019, when three of the Ravens' top five pass catchers were tight ends as Jackson worked the middle of the field and spread the ball around," Zrebiec wrote. "However, the Ravens appear to have gotten better up front, in the backfield and at tight end. Those elements have brought out the best in Jackson before."

Biggest Takeaways From Warren Sharp's 2022 Football Preview

In anticipation of the 2022 season, NBC Sports' Warren Sharp released a 14-page chapter recapping the Ravens' 2021 season and previewing the 2022 season. Here are some of the highlights.

When Jackson wins, the Ravens win.