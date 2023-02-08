Late for Work 2/8: Mark Andrews Calls Lamar Jackson a 'Raven for Life'

This falls in lockstep with what has been pursued by Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta, who stated they're wanting to rebuild the wide receiver room and expand the offense in the passing department.

The reports that Harbaugh has interviewed numerous pass game coordinators, quarterback coaches, and wide receiver coaches for the offensive coordinator opening shows a desire to change the narrative, too.

Four Ravens Make Top 100 Free Agents List

With the new league year steadily approaching, so too is NFL free agency. The Ravens have many notable big name free agents this season, and according to PFF's Brad Spielberger, they have four in the Top 100. Of course, Jackson takes the No. 1 spot.

1. QB Lamar Jackson

"Who else but the 2019 MVP and most electrifying player in the NFL? No one produces more must-see TV than Jackson, and the facade that a quarterback can only win with a certain play style is slowly fading," Spielberger wrote. Jackson is not just the league's most electrifying open-field runner at the quarterback position. His 4.9% big-time throw rate since 2019 is a top-16 mark among qualifying quarterbacks, and he boasts a 93.3 passing grade on throws 10-plus yards downfield in that same span."

29. OG Ben Powers

"Powers took a meteoric leap as a pass protector in 2022, with his 86.5 pass-blocking grade the second-best mark among guards this season. Powers allowed zero sacks and just one quarterback hit the entire year, playing in front of three different quarterbacks over the second half of the campaign," Spielberger wrote. "The 6-foot-4, 338-pound behemoth struggles a bit as a run blocker, but if he could do enough to get by in Baltimore, odds are he can hold up well enough elsewhere."

53. CB Marcus Peters

"One of the league's premier interception hawks at cornerback, Peters failed to record multiple picks for the first time in his career. The soon-to-be 30-year-old suffered a calf strain in December that sidelined him for the final three weeks of the regular season, but this was just his first season outside of 2021 where he didn't log at least 900 snaps… Peters is likely looking at one-year offers in free agency to serve as a No. 2 cornerback with upside going forward."

At No. 68 is linebacker Justin Houston, who "completely outplayed his contract from day one, even as a rotational pass-rush specialist." For a team looking for a menace on passing downs, Houston is still that guy entering his age-34 season," Spielberger wrote.

Spielberger projected Houston's next contract to be around one year, $4 million.

Ravens Take WR Quentin Johnston in 'Biggest Needs Filled' Mock Draft

Rarely does every team get the perfect pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. Prospects are poached a pick or two before a certain team wants them or they're just out of reach.

But in PFF's "Addressing all 32 NFL teams' biggest 2023 offseason needs" mock draft, they all get their wish. For the Ravens, that's TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

"Baltimore is desperate for wide receiver help, and the 6-foot-4 Johnston is a clear fit," PFF's Ben Cooper wrote. "He averaged 18.8 yards per reception during his TCU career. While Johnston may not be on the board when Pick No. 22 rolls around, PFF's WR1 slips to the Ravens in this simulation."

It's not so far off that the Ravens could land PFF's best wide receiver prospect, as Johnston was also mocked to the Ravens by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

"Johnston could help the Ravens stretch the field," Kiper wrote. "He averaged 17.8 yards per catch for the Horned Frogs this season. At 6-4, he's still developing as a route runner, and he's a physical mismatch once he gets his body into defensive backs and leaps for the ball. Jackson could use Johnston's length in the red zone."