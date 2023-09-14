Mark Andrews Remains Limited in Thursday's Practice 

Pass Rush Could Be Key Weapon Against Joe Burrow

The Ravens had five sacks against the Texans in Week 1 with Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Ar'Darius Washington, David Ojabo and Justin Madubuike each bringing down C.J. Stoud. The Ravens will hope to create similar pressure on Joe Burrow. Pass protection was a problem for the Bengals in last weekend's 24-3 loss to Cleveland, as Burrow was hit 10 times and sacked twice.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald was pleased with the pass rush against Houston, but knows each week presents a different challenge.

"Cleveland obviously did a great job executing their plan," Macdonald said. "It's hard to look at game plans and say we're going to copy. There's so much more that goes into a call than what you see on tape.

"We're just going to focus on how we think we need to attack this offense, this year, with the people they have given the things they're doing. I thought our get-offs for the most part were good. I thought the communication with the pass rush and executing the plan was on track. But, we're still chasing marrying the rush and coverage. It was good enough to get the win, but it's definitely what we're trying to improve on."

Jadeveon Clowney made his Ravens debut in Week 1 and could've had at least two sacks, but Stroud escaped Clowney's grasp. Cincinnati had problems blocking Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett who rushed from different spots along the line of scrimmage. Clowney also has the versatility to rush both inside and outside, and he was paying attention to Cleveland's strategy.