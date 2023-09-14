Mark Andrews Remains Limited in Thursday's Practice 

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (quad) was limited again in Thursday's practice, while Marlon Humphrey (foot), Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Marcus Williams (pectoral) did not practice for the second straight day.
Andrews did not play Week 1 against the Texans and it remains to be seen if he will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
"God willing," Andrews said, when asked about his chances of playing Sunday.
"I'm just continuing to get better day by day probably similar to last week," Andrews said. "I think we have a good plan. I'm excited for our offensive gameplan and what we're going to do. We have a big game this week, so all eyes on Cincinnati."
Andrews has been one of Baltimore's most durable players since joining the team in 2018, playing every game in 2018 and 2021, and never missing more than two games in any season. He's not used to watching practices or games, but it's still early in the season which gives Andrews time to enjoy another banner year.
"Just being a competitor and being around these guys and wanting to be able to fight and go to war with them – it's tough," Andrews said. "But I'm excited for the upcoming games."
Pass Rush Could Be Key Weapon Against Joe Burrow
The Ravens had five sacks against the Texans in Week 1 with Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Ar'Darius Washington, David Ojabo and Justin Madubuike each bringing down C.J. Stoud. The Ravens will hope to create similar pressure on Joe Burrow. Pass protection was a problem for the Bengals in last weekend's 24-3 loss to Cleveland, as Burrow was hit 10 times and sacked twice.
Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald was pleased with the pass rush against Houston, but knows each week presents a different challenge.
"Cleveland obviously did a great job executing their plan," Macdonald said. "It's hard to look at game plans and say we're going to copy. There's so much more that goes into a call than what you see on tape.
"We're just going to focus on how we think we need to attack this offense, this year, with the people they have given the things they're doing. I thought our get-offs for the most part were good. I thought the communication with the pass rush and executing the plan was on track. But, we're still chasing marrying the rush and coverage. It was good enough to get the win, but it's definitely what we're trying to improve on."
Jadeveon Clowney made his Ravens debut in Week 1 and could've had at least two sacks, but Stroud escaped Clowney's grasp. Cincinnati had problems blocking Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett who rushed from different spots along the line of scrimmage. Clowney also has the versatility to rush both inside and outside, and he was paying attention to Cleveland's strategy.
"I feel like their D-line controlled the game, dominated the whole game," Clowney said "I think it's going to come down to the fronts again. That's every week. Last week, the Cleveland Browns caused a lot of pressure on Joe Burrow and he couldn't get a lot going. We just have to come out there with the same mentality and attitude."
Todd Monken Discusses Zay Flowers' Frequent Targets in Week 1
In his first regular season game, rookie Zay Flowers was targeted far more (10 targets) than any other player. Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins were next in line with three targets.
Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said the ball distribution each week will vary depending upon many factors. However, Flowers is an explosive player who will remain a key piece in the offense.
"Sometimes the ball finds players, sometimes the calls kind of go that way in the game," Monken said. "Do we want to keep Zay involved? Yes. Do we want to keep all our skilled players involved? Yes."
Monken was not pleased with the execution on a bubble screen that Flowers caught in the fourth quarter, when he was tackled for a 6-yard loss.
"Was I anticipating getting misaligned and a bubble thrown to him? No, absolutely not," Monken said. "So, there's moments where the ball finds him, and you're not actually thrilled with how that worked out. We have a lot to work on, starting with me."