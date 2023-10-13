Mark Andrews Is Glad Ravens Arrived Early in London

Mark Andrews is glad the Ravens arrived in London on Monday instead of waiting until later in the week.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end said that having more time to get adjusted has been beneficial.

"I think for us it's been a good decision to come early," Andrews said. "I know the first couple of days it's tough to kind of get your bearings. I feel that now we're starting to feel pretty good, get acclimated to the time zone. That's not easy. I think guys are getting good sleep and I think we're pretty fortunate to have come early, because it's not an easy thing to deal with."

The Ravens had Tuesday off, practiced outdoors on Wednesday and Thursday and had an indoor walkthrough on Friday. Marlon Humphrey was on the Ravens' 2017 trip to London when they didn't depart Baltimore until Thursday of game week and lost 44-7 to the Jaguars.

Humphrey has enjoyed this trip much better so far.

"Obviously we got here a little earlier in the week," Humphrey said. "I would say it's really been a big difference. We got to see a lot more of London. It's been kind of nice, early in the week get to see London, later in the week focus on football. Everyone's waking up pretty normal now. For the team, I'd say everyone feels a little bit better sleep-wise adjusted."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the team seems well-prepared to have an energetic performance against the Titans on Sunday.