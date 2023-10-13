Mark Andrews Is Glad Ravens Arrived Early in London

Mark Andrews is glad the Ravens arrived in London on Monday instead of waiting until later in the week.
The three-time Pro Bowl tight end said that having more time to get adjusted has been beneficial.
"I think for us it's been a good decision to come early," Andrews said. "I know the first couple of days it's tough to kind of get your bearings. I feel that now we're starting to feel pretty good, get acclimated to the time zone. That's not easy. I think guys are getting good sleep and I think we're pretty fortunate to have come early, because it's not an easy thing to deal with."
The Ravens had Tuesday off, practiced outdoors on Wednesday and Thursday and had an indoor walkthrough on Friday. Marlon Humphrey was on the Ravens' 2017 trip to London when they didn't depart Baltimore until Thursday of game week and lost 44-7 to the Jaguars.
Humphrey has enjoyed this trip much better so far.
"Obviously we got here a little earlier in the week," Humphrey said. "I would say it's really been a big difference. We got to see a lot more of London. It's been kind of nice, early in the week get to see London, later in the week focus on football. Everyone's waking up pretty normal now. For the team, I'd say everyone feels a little bit better sleep-wise adjusted."
Head Coach John Harbaugh said the team seems well-prepared to have an energetic performance against the Titans on Sunday.
"It's been a really good week. We're ready to play," Harbaugh said. "I gauge it by me. If I feel good, they feel good. I feel great, got good rest. Guys are in good spirits. It really picked up yesterday and carried over into today. We're in a good place."
Humphrey Talks About Regaining Top Form Following Surgery
Humphrey made his season debut in Week 5 against the Steelers following foot surgery in August and was on a snap count playing 37 defensive snaps (36%).
Even for a player as talented and experienced as Humphrey, starting the season in Week 5 is a challenge that he's adjusting to.
"I'm still working to get to where I want to be," Humphrey said. "It was weird. It was a lot just not being able to play for awhile. I think they know me pretty well. They knew as soon as I could practice, I was going to try and play.
"I'm getting there, it's a work in progress, but we've been doing a pretty good pitch count, how many plays I get, getting back to the groove of things. I think it's working pretty well. As the weeks go on, I think it will just get better and better, get used to how I feel. Once you get out there, you've just got to put everything to the side and just play."
Harbaugh Gives Updates on Odafe Oweh, Keaton Mitchell
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, but Harbaugh said Oweh is moving closer to being able to return to practice.
"He's on point, he's been working really hard," Harbaugh said. "It's a process with that kind of ankle sprain. When he's ready to go, he'll be ready. He's kind of getting in that neighborhood now. We'll see how he feels."
Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) is on the reserve/designated return list but has practiced the past two weeks. Mitchell was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but Harbaugh did not rule out the possibility of Mitchell being activated for Sunday's game.
"He's doing a good job and he could be a factor, we'll see how it goes," Harbaugh said.