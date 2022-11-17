News & Notes: Mark Andrews Is Making Progress and 'Seeing the Bigger Picture'

The status of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) has not been determined for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but he practiced on a limited basis Thursday for the second straight day.

"You never know," Andrews said when asked if he would return after sitting out Week 9 against the Saints.

Andrews hates missing playing time whether it's a game or practice, and having a bye last week gave him more time to recover. However, Andrews is slowly learning more patience in his fifth season, and he knows the Ravens need him for the long haul with eight games still left in the regular season and a hopeful trip to the playoffs.

"It's been tough, but being in the league a little while now, you've seen the big picture," Andrews said. "They've got a great staff here, great coaches, great teammates. But I'm feeling good. Just maturity, seeing the bigger picture has been big for me."

Baltimore is on a three-game winning streak and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely has stepped up recently with seven catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. Andrews said he will return whenever he feels ready, but he's happy to see Likely flourish.

"When I'm good to go, I'm good to go," Andrews said. "It's awesome that we're able to win regardless. The main thing is us winning and nothing else matters.

"He's (Likely) playing really good ball. I think it's been good for him getting even more reps. Him and I on the field at the same time is going to be dangerous."

David Ojabo Says He's Ready If Called Upon

Second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) has been a full participant in practice and hopes to be active for Sunday's game for his NFL debut.

"If my number is called, I just know I'll be ready," Ojabo said. "I feel good. I feel great actually."

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald coached Ojabo at Michigan and likes what he's seeing at practice.