Presented by

Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

Sep 07, 2023 at 05:55 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

090723N&N
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews gave an update on the quad injury he's been working through, but no assurances that he'll play in Sunday's season-opener against the Texans.

Andrews has been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He missed six straight practices over the previous week.

"I'm feeling good," Andrews said. "I've obviously taken some time off and been slowly working back in. It's been one of those things that's been a little tricky. But I'm feeling better running around, just day by day getting better and we'll see what happens."

Asked how confident he is that he's going to be able to play, Andrews said he's taking it day by day.

"God willing, I'll be out there," he said. "[I'm] just trying to be healthy, get healthy and help this team win games."

Andrews said he suffered the injury during practice and admitted it's hard for him to throttle down.

If Andrews can't suit up, the Ravens would turn to Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar as their top tight ends, but it would be a huge loss for a revamped offense looking to come out of the gates strong.

In other injury report news, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) is still out, and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) returned to full participation.

Ravens Have Much Respect for C.J. Stroud

The Ravens have a strong track record against rookie quarterbacks, but every new participant has nothing to do with the ones prior.

Up next is the Texans' C.J. Stroud, the No. 2-overall pick in this year's draft after a sparkling career at Ohio State in which he threw for 8,123 yards over the past two seasons.

"C.J. Stroud is a really good quarterback and he was drafted second because he is that," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I feel like he's going to get the upmost respect from myself and everybody else on the team. We have to treat their whole offense with that same level of respect."

Both of the Ravens' coordinators are familiar with Stroud's talent. Stroud threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns against Mike Macdonald and Michigan during a 2021 showdown that the Wolverines won, 49-34. Last year, Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a college football playoffs semifinals loss to Todd Monken and Georgia.

"Honestly, it's been a lot of football between the last time he was on the opposing sideline, but he looks impressive to me," Macdonald said. "He doesn't look like a rookie on preseason tape. He seems poised back there and comfortable. He's always been a really accurate passer – that definitely hasn't changed. I think the scheme and him fit well, and obviously he's a really talented guy. He has a pretty good command of what they're doing, it looks like. It'll be a great challenge for us, so we're ready to go."

David Ojabo's Is Having a Good Week of Practice

As the Ravens kick off the season, second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo is atop the depth chart with a chance to have a breakout campaign.

There were some media and fans concerned about Ojabo's preseason performance, but Macdonald said he's pleased with what he's seen in practice this week and heard in his conversations with the talented pass rusher.

"The message to him is, 'Get lined up and let's roll. Throw your fastball. Sometimes, you're going to get blocked just like every other NFL player to ever step out there, but we want you to go play the way you know how to play and go make them block you. Don't give them a play off.'" Macdonald said. "I think he's responded really well. He's in a great spot mentally. He's had a great couple days of practice, so I'm looking to see how he plays on Sunday."

It will be Ojabo's first regular-season home game at M&T Bank Stadium. He only played in two games as a rookie after coming back from his Achilles injury, both in Cincinnati.

"It's excitement, pure excitement," Ojabo said. "We work way too hard to be nervous. You take the field with a group of guys that all trust each other and just let it rip."

Jadeveon Clowney Will Be Moved Around for Matchups

While Ojabo will get plenty of reps to show what he can do this season, the Ravens' veteran addition of Jadeveon Clowney is like adding another versatile piece.

Weaver helped get Clowney to Baltimore, as the two have a relationship dating back to their days together in Houston.

Weaver was the defensive line coach during Clowney's best years as a Texan, and he said the Ravens plan to use Clowney in the same way in Baltimore. Back then, J.J. Watt loved to always line up on the left side, but the Texans would move Clowney around the formation.

"When you'd talk to coordinators, [they'd say], 'That Clowney kid, we don't know where he's going to be,'" Weaver said. "Awesome, that's the point because now you can't scheme him out. We're going to try to put him on your weakest guy and maneuver him like a chess piece and let him go out there and do his thing."

Related Content

news

Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Roll for Week 1: 'I Feel Really Good'

Roquan Smith plans to be part of the NFL's top defense. A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. won't be on a snap count Sunday. Jadeveon Clowney is sticking with jersey No. 24. 
news

Mark Andrews Expected to Practice Wednesday 

Tyler Huntley's status will get more clarity Wednesday. Rookie QB and first-year head coach complicate Texans preparation.
news

Eric DeCosta Says J.K. Dobbins 'Wants to Be Here, We Want Him Here'

Eric DeCosta loves Lamar Jackson's mindset heading into the season. The Ravens like having three-deep strength at quarterback. DeCosta is grateful none of the cornerback injuries have been 'catastrophic.'
news

Arthur Maulet Has Steelers Games 'Circled on My Calendar for Sure'

Ben Cleveland's improvement secured his roster spot. John Harbaugh discusses the practice squad and the strategy that goes into building it. Tylan Wallace sweated out making the 53-man roster sitting in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
news

Tyus Bowser to Begin Season on NFI List, Out First Four Games

New cornerback Ronald Darby feels healthy and ready to contribute immediately. John Simpson's competitive juices were elevated by training camp competition with Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
news

Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews expected to be ready for Week 1, but Tyus Bowser may be sidelined at the start of the year. Tyler Huntley isn't back from his hamstring injury, but is not a candidate for IR. 
news

Jadeveon Clowney's Goal Is to Play 17 Games

Sam Mustipher could be earning a roster spot as a backup center. Patrick Queen looks laser focused to have his best season. Ronald Darby and Ar'Darius Washington are vying for large roles. 
news

J.K. Dobbins Wants to Be a Raven for Life

Rashod Bateman says his foot feels 99% healthy. Mark Andrews is "dealing with something." Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby could play in the preseason finale.
news

Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

John Harbaugh confident in Ravens' pass rush with Jadeveon Clowney. Brandon Stephens could remain at cornerback. Brent Urban has a new baby.
news

More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return

Ronald Darby made a good first impression on John Harbaugh. Zay Flowers' work ethic has been as impressive as his quickness. The competition for the final wide receiver spot is deep. Jadeveon Clowney chooses No. 24.
news

Mike Macdonald on How Defense Will Adjust Without Marlon Humphrey

Kyle Hamilton's ability to play slot cornerback could come into play. Todd Monken feels calmer calling plays from the booth. Zay Flowers' quickness is opening eyes as he develops to become a complete player.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising