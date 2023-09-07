Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews gave an update on the quad injury he's been working through, but no assurances that he'll play in Sunday's season-opener against the Texans.
Andrews has been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He missed six straight practices over the previous week.
"I'm feeling good," Andrews said. "I've obviously taken some time off and been slowly working back in. It's been one of those things that's been a little tricky. But I'm feeling better running around, just day by day getting better and we'll see what happens."
Asked how confident he is that he's going to be able to play, Andrews said he's taking it day by day.
"God willing, I'll be out there," he said. "[I'm] just trying to be healthy, get healthy and help this team win games."
Andrews said he suffered the injury during practice and admitted it's hard for him to throttle down.
If Andrews can't suit up, the Ravens would turn to Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar as their top tight ends, but it would be a huge loss for a revamped offense looking to come out of the gates strong.
In other injury report news, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) is still out, and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) returned to full participation.
Ravens Have Much Respect for C.J. Stroud
The Ravens have a strong track record against rookie quarterbacks, but every new participant has nothing to do with the ones prior.
Up next is the Texans' C.J. Stroud, the No. 2-overall pick in this year's draft after a sparkling career at Ohio State in which he threw for 8,123 yards over the past two seasons.
"C.J. Stroud is a really good quarterback and he was drafted second because he is that," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I feel like he's going to get the upmost respect from myself and everybody else on the team. We have to treat their whole offense with that same level of respect."
Both of the Ravens' coordinators are familiar with Stroud's talent. Stroud threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns against Mike Macdonald and Michigan during a 2021 showdown that the Wolverines won, 49-34. Last year, Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a college football playoffs semifinals loss to Todd Monken and Georgia.
"Honestly, it's been a lot of football between the last time he was on the opposing sideline, but he looks impressive to me," Macdonald said. "He doesn't look like a rookie on preseason tape. He seems poised back there and comfortable. He's always been a really accurate passer – that definitely hasn't changed. I think the scheme and him fit well, and obviously he's a really talented guy. He has a pretty good command of what they're doing, it looks like. It'll be a great challenge for us, so we're ready to go."
David Ojabo's Is Having a Good Week of Practice
As the Ravens kick off the season, second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo is atop the depth chart with a chance to have a breakout campaign.
There were some media and fans concerned about Ojabo's preseason performance, but Macdonald said he's pleased with what he's seen in practice this week and heard in his conversations with the talented pass rusher.
"The message to him is, 'Get lined up and let's roll. Throw your fastball. Sometimes, you're going to get blocked just like every other NFL player to ever step out there, but we want you to go play the way you know how to play and go make them block you. Don't give them a play off.'" Macdonald said. "I think he's responded really well. He's in a great spot mentally. He's had a great couple days of practice, so I'm looking to see how he plays on Sunday."
It will be Ojabo's first regular-season home game at M&T Bank Stadium. He only played in two games as a rookie after coming back from his Achilles injury, both in Cincinnati.
"It's excitement, pure excitement," Ojabo said. "We work way too hard to be nervous. You take the field with a group of guys that all trust each other and just let it rip."
Jadeveon Clowney Will Be Moved Around for Matchups
While Ojabo will get plenty of reps to show what he can do this season, the Ravens' veteran addition of Jadeveon Clowney is like adding another versatile piece.
Weaver helped get Clowney to Baltimore, as the two have a relationship dating back to their days together in Houston.
Weaver was the defensive line coach during Clowney's best years as a Texan, and he said the Ravens plan to use Clowney in the same way in Baltimore. Back then, J.J. Watt loved to always line up on the left side, but the Texans would move Clowney around the formation.
"When you'd talk to coordinators, [they'd say], 'That Clowney kid, we don't know where he's going to be,'" Weaver said. "Awesome, that's the point because now you can't scheme him out. We're going to try to put him on your weakest guy and maneuver him like a chess piece and let him go out there and do his thing."