Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

Ravens Have Much Respect for C.J. Stroud

The Ravens have a strong track record against rookie quarterbacks, but every new participant has nothing to do with the ones prior.

Up next is the Texans' C.J. Stroud, the No. 2-overall pick in this year's draft after a sparkling career at Ohio State in which he threw for 8,123 yards over the past two seasons.

"C.J. Stroud is a really good quarterback and he was drafted second because he is that," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I feel like he's going to get the upmost respect from myself and everybody else on the team. We have to treat their whole offense with that same level of respect."

Both of the Ravens' coordinators are familiar with Stroud's talent. Stroud threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns against Mike Macdonald and Michigan during a 2021 showdown that the Wolverines won, 49-34. Last year, Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a college football playoffs semifinals loss to Todd Monken and Georgia.