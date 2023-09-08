Presented by

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Sep 08, 2023 at 04:32 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

andrewsWPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is officially questionable for Sunday's season-opener against the Houston Texans.

Andrews has been dealing with a quad injury that kept him out of six practices last week and spanning into Monday. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would let the injury report speak to players' availability. He did say there's a balance between a player's desire to practice and the need to practice.

"Every week is different in terms of what's at stake, etc. and all that," Harbaugh said. "Guys want to play, and if they're capable of playing, they'll be out there playing."

While the Ravens do have more receiver weapons to help carry the passing game, not having Andrews would still be a considerable loss. He's led the Ravens in receiving the past two seasons and has still been a frequently targeted player in training camp practices.

If Andrews doesn't play, it would open the door for more snaps for second-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Andrews missed two-and-a-half games last season. In those games, Likely caught a combined 15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Marlon Humphrey Officially Ruled Out

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been ruled out, as expected, after not practicing this week.

Humphrey is still rehabbing after his foot surgery on Aug. 16, which reportedly was expected to sideline him for a month.

That timeline would make Humphrey a possibility to play next week against the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

"Marlon's right on schedule. He's doing great," Harbaugh said Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley Both Ready to Go

Odell Beckham Jr. popped up on the injury report as a limited participant Thursday with an ankle issue listed.

He was back to full participation on Friday and does not carry a final game designation, meaning he's ready to play.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was also removed from the final injury report and is good to go.

No Limitations on Rashod Bateman or J.K. Dobbins

Rashod Bateman returned to Ravens practice on Aug. 9 after rehabbing from foot surgery. J.K. Dobbins took the field for the first time in training camp on Aug. 14.

While the late start for two of Baltimore's top offensive players was not ideal, Harbaugh said they have no snap-count limitations heading into Sunday's game.

"He looks full speed [and] ready to go," Harbaugh said about Bateman.

In regard to Dobbins, Harbaugh said, "We're just going to play the game strategically the way we play it. We don't have any concerns about how many snaps J.K. had going into this point. He's had enough and he's ready to go."

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

Mark Andrews is dealing with a quad injury. Tyler Huntley is back with no restrictions. Marlon Humphrey is still sidelined.
news

Tyler Huntley Practices Fully, But Still Questionable to Play

Gus Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and Marcus Peters is ready to return.
news

Lamar Jackson Still Out, But Tyler Huntley Is Throwing and Gus Edwards Is Back

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice, but the Ravens' quarterback situation seems to be improving.
news

Lamar Jackson Not Practicing, Tyler Huntley 'On Schedule'

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not throwing passes again Wednesday, and Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) is not back on the field.
news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out, Tyler Huntley Expected to Start vs. Bengals

Calais Campbell (knee) and Marcus Peters (calf) are both questionable. DeSean Jackson and Brandon Stephens dealing with illnesses.
news

Calais Campbell Returns to Practice; Lamar Jackson Still Out

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was not throwing during the early portion of practice again. 
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice, Marcus Peters Returns

Marcus Peters returned to practice. Calais Campbell is still sidelined.
news

Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out vs. Steelers

Calais Campbell and Geno Stone are questionable for Sunday Night Football after returning to practice Friday. 
news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.
news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Tyler Huntley Feels Good

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and DL Calais Campbell have been ruled out after not practicing all week.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are still missing from practice.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising