Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is officially questionable for Sunday's season-opener against the Houston Texans.

Andrews has been dealing with a quad injury that kept him out of six practices last week and spanning into Monday. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would let the injury report speak to players' availability. He did say there's a balance between a player's desire to practice and the need to practice.

"Every week is different in terms of what's at stake, etc. and all that," Harbaugh said. "Guys want to play, and if they're capable of playing, they'll be out there playing."

While the Ravens do have more receiver weapons to help carry the passing game, not having Andrews would still be a considerable loss. He's led the Ravens in receiving the past two seasons and has still been a frequently targeted player in training camp practices.

If Andrews doesn't play, it would open the door for more snaps for second-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Andrews missed two-and-a-half games last season. In those games, Likely caught a combined 15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Marlon Humphrey Officially Ruled Out

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been ruled out, as expected, after not practicing this week.

Humphrey is still rehabbing after his foot surgery on Aug. 16, which reportedly was expected to sideline him for a month.

That timeline would make Humphrey a possibility to play next week against the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

"Marlon's right on schedule. He's doing great," Harbaugh said Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley Both Ready to Go

Odell Beckham Jr. popped up on the injury report as a limited participant Thursday with an ankle issue listed.