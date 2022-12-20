Presented by

News & Notes: Intense Mark Andrews Says Offense Isn't Worried About 'Outside Noise'

Dec 20, 2022 at 06:08 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122022-Andrews-Roman
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) OC Greg Roman, QB Tyler Huntley, & TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews' intensity was obvious as he spoke to the media Tuesday, coming off a 13-3 loss to Cleveland in which the Ravens failed to reach the end zone.

Baltimore's offense has struggled recently, scoring just two touchdowns the past three weeks. However, the All-Pro tight end said his confidence in players and coaches hasn't wavered.

"I think it's just keep on fighting, keep on working," Andrews said. "I know there's a lot of outside noise, and for us it's coming in here and working. We're very good at that. There's a lot of hungry people in this building. We have coaches that really want to win, that are doing everything they can. This is an inspired group, so I'm excited going forward. We're going to bring it every game no matter what, and that's all I can say about that."

Even after losing to the Browns, the Ravens (9-5) have won six of their last eight games and are on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot. Andrews has flourished playing under Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, and believes Baltimore has the right group to solve its issues.

"For us, there's no question in this building what's going on, that people in this building are doing everything they can to win games, and be at their best and put us in the best situation," Andrews said. "So, we have full trust."

Andrews said he doesn't use the criticism that Baltimore's offense has taken for motivation.

"I don't give a (expletive) to be honest," Andrews said. "If someone wants to take that and use it as fuel, that's fine. I have a chip on my shoulder either way."

Tyus Bowser Says He Apologized to Roman

An Instagram post by outside linebacker Tyus Bowser went viral on Sunday, showing papers that read "Fire Greg Roman" which had been left on the ground by someone at the team's practice facility. Bowser said he apologized to Roman and expressed his unwavering respect for the team's offensive coordinator.

When he arrived at the Under Armour Performance Center for extra treatment, Bowser was surprised and taken aback by what he saw.

"I wasn't expecting to see that," Bowser said. "For me to post that, I thought was a bad move. It didn't make us look good at all, especially after a loss.

"The first thing I did Monday morning was go and see Greg Roman face to face. I apologized to him. I have full, 100% respect for him, nothing but love and appreciation for what he does. Everybody here respects him. I definitely respect him. We're just moving on to Atlanta."

John Harbaugh Talks About Facing Friend and Mentor Dean Pees

The Ravens-Falcons matchup in Week 16 will bring be a reunion for Head Coach John Harbaugh and Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees. The two are close friends, and Pees was Baltimore's defensive coordinator under Harbaugh for six seasons (2012-17).

"I go way back with Dean; he was my defensive coordinator my senior year at Miami [Ohio]. [We] kept in touch over the years," Harbaugh said. "I think he's one of the great defensive coordinators in the National Football League; no question about it. Obviously, all the things that we see on tape have his imprint on them for sure. [Their defense] plays super hard, very physical, very sound, very well-coached defense. We're looking forward to it, but we understand what a well-coached defense they are."

Pees was back at Falcons practice Tuesday after he was involved in a collision with a Saints player before Sunday's Week 15 game and was carted off the field.

Marcus Williams Will Keep Wearing His Wrist Brace

Safety Marcus Williams has played in two games since coming back from his fractured wrist, and it didn't stop him from making an interception in his return in Pittsburgh.

Williams said even though his wrist feels good, he's going to continue to wear the brace.

"I'll wear it for however long I need to, because that's not an injury to play with," Williams said. "So, I'll wear it until I feel comfortable not wearing it anymore. … I just go in and act like it's not there – to go play and make plays."

Williams suffered the injury on the Ravens' first defensive series of their Week 5 win over the Bengals. He played the rest of the first half with the broken wrist.

"I really don't usually [think], 'Oh, I'm super hurt,'" Williams said. "If I can still walk, I feel like I'm still good. So, that was my mindset."

