News & Notes: Intense Mark Andrews Says Offense Isn't Worried About 'Outside Noise'

Mark Andrews' intensity was obvious as he spoke to the media Tuesday, coming off a 13-3 loss to Cleveland in which the Ravens failed to reach the end zone.

Baltimore's offense has struggled recently, scoring just two touchdowns the past three weeks. However, the All-Pro tight end said his confidence in players and coaches hasn't wavered.

"I think it's just keep on fighting, keep on working," Andrews said. "I know there's a lot of outside noise, and for us it's coming in here and working. We're very good at that. There's a lot of hungry people in this building. We have coaches that really want to win, that are doing everything they can. This is an inspired group, so I'm excited going forward. We're going to bring it every game no matter what, and that's all I can say about that."

Even after losing to the Browns, the Ravens (9-5) have won six of their last eight games and are on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot. Andrews has flourished playing under Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, and believes Baltimore has the right group to solve its issues.

"For us, there's no question in this building what's going on, that people in this building are doing everything they can to win games, and be at their best and put us in the best situation," Andrews said. "So, we have full trust."

Andrews said he doesn't use the criticism that Baltimore's offense has taken for motivation.