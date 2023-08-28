Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews Expected to Be Ready for Week 1
Star tight end Mark Andrews still wasn't on the field Monday for practice, but Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't sounding the alarm.
Harbaugh said the three-time Pro Bowler is on track to play Week 1 against the Houston Texans and was making progress with his undisclosed injury. Andrews did not practice last week and was not on the field Monday.
"You don't need to panic about that, tell the fans it's going to be okay," Harbaugh said. "He'll be out there practicing next week, we expect him to play in the game, and he should be fine."
Andrews has been one of the Ravens' most durable players, appearing in at least 15 games in each of his five NFL seasons. Last week, Harbaugh said Andrews is "dealing with something that we're kind of working through right now."
Harbaugh 'Hopeful' Tyus Bowser Returns Week 1-3
While Harbaugh was more definitive on Andrews' status for the season opener, he didn't have as much concrete information on the status of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.
Bowser hasn't practiced yet this offseason as he's been dealing with a knee issue. He was doing some work on a side field, not in uniform, during the early portion of practice.
"I'm a little more vague on that one," Harbaugh said. "I'm hopeful that he'll get back here first game, second game, third game – somewhere in there. But we'll just have to see. It's with the doctors and Tyus."
Bowser is currently on the NFI list. If he remains on that list once the initial roster is set tomorrow at 4 p.m., Bowser is required to sit out the first four games. That would free up a roster spot, however.
Bowser missed the first eight games of last season as he rehabbed from his torn Achilles suffered at the end of the 2021 season. In nine games (four starts), Bowser had 13 tackles and two sacks.
The Ravens added insurance to the outside linebacker room with the signing of Jadeveon Clowney, who joined Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and rookie Tavius Robinson.
Tyler Huntley Is Not a Candidate for IR
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Ravens' preseason opener against the Eagles on Aug. 11.
That has opened the door for veteran Josh Johnson to shine in more extended preseason work, making the Ravens' backup quarterback decision a tough one. Does Baltimore need to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster?
Even though Huntley still wasn't on the practice field Monday, with less than two weeks before the regular-season opener, Harbaugh said he is not a candidate for injured reserve.
"I don't see that," Harbaugh said. "The best answer I can give you is we're going to work all that stuff out the next couple of days. … We're making plans. In most cases, we have our plans organized. In a few cases maybe, we still have some decisions to make."
Shortly after Huntley's injury, Harbaugh said the Ravens would take their time bringing him back.
Maryland WR Dontay Demus Has a 'Bright Future'
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., a University of Maryland product, was among the Ravens' seven cuts Monday.
Demus fought his way back from a major knee/leg injury during his 2021 college season and made a good impression with the Ravens over the summer.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wideout made two catches for a game-high 86 yards in the preseason finale in Tampa, including a spectacular 39-yard leaping grab between two defenders.
"Dontay really did a really good job. Look how he showed in that last game," Harbaugh said. "I think throughout the course of the offseason and training camp, he came out every day and he worked at it. He's got talent, he's got radius, he's a physical player. It was just really fun to see him develop. I think he's got a bright future in the National Football League. Really, what he needs is to keep doing what he's doing and get an opportunity and take advantage of it."