Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews Expected to Be Ready for Week 1

Star tight end Mark Andrews still wasn't on the field Monday for practice, but Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't sounding the alarm.

Harbaugh said the three-time Pro Bowler is on track to play Week 1 against the Houston Texans and was making progress with his undisclosed injury. Andrews did not practice last week and was not on the field Monday.

"You don't need to panic about that, tell the fans it's going to be okay," Harbaugh said. "He'll be out there practicing next week, we expect him to play in the game, and he should be fine."

Andrews has been one of the Ravens' most durable players, appearing in at least 15 games in each of his five NFL seasons. Last week, Harbaugh said Andrews is "dealing with something that we're kind of working through right now."

Harbaugh 'Hopeful' Tyus Bowser Returns Week 1-3

While Harbaugh was more definitive on Andrews' status for the season opener, he didn't have as much concrete information on the status of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.

Bowser hasn't practiced yet this offseason as he's been dealing with a knee issue. He was doing some work on a side field, not in uniform, during the early portion of practice.

"I'm a little more vague on that one," Harbaugh said. "I'm hopeful that he'll get back here first game, second game, third game – somewhere in there. But we'll just have to see. It's with the doctors and Tyus."

Bowser is currently on the NFI list. If he remains on that list once the initial roster is set tomorrow at 4 p.m., Bowser is required to sit out the first four games. That would free up a roster spot, however.

Bowser missed the first eight games of last season as he rehabbed from his torn Achilles suffered at the end of the 2021 season. In nine games (four starts), Bowser had 13 tackles and two sacks.