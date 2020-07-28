Mark Ingram, Marcus Peters Named to 'Top 100 of 2020' List

The Ravens added two veterans to last year's team. Both are now on the "Top 100 Players of 2020" list.
Running back Mark Ingram came in at No. 44 and cornerback Marcus Peters landed at No. 53. It's Ingram's third appearance on the list and Peters' fourth.
The Ravens, who are tied with the New Orleans Saints with seven players on the list, have one to still be revealed in the coming days. Lamar Jackson will likely be quite high after his MVP season but it remains to be seen how high his peers ranked him.
Peters is back in the "Top 100" after not being on the list last year. He was ranked 65th in 2016, 32nd in 2017 and 79th in 2018.
The Ravens acquired Peters from the Rams in exchange for reserve linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Peters was in the final year of his contract, and the Ravens reached an extension with him before the regular season ended.
In his first game with Baltimore, Peters scored a critical pick-six in Seattle. He notched another pick-six in Cincinnati, but his favorite game may have come against his former Rams on Monday Night Football. Peters put the icing on a blowout with a late-game, one-handed interception.
Nobody in the NFL has grabbed more interceptions than Peters' 27 since he entered the league in 2015. While the big play is his calling card, Peters isn't just a gambler. He had the third-best coverage ranking from Pro Football Focus last season.
When he signed with the Ravens last year, Ingram said his best football was still ahead and he proved that at 30 years old. Ingram was ranked 43rd on the list in 2018 and 80th in 2019.
Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 247 yards and five more scores en route to his third Pro Bowl. Beyond that, he was a beloved teammate both on and off the field.