Mark Ingram, Marcus Peters Named to 'Top 100 of 2020' List

The Ravens added two veterans to last year's team. Both are now on the "Top 100 Players of 2020" list.

Running back Mark Ingram came in at No. 44 and cornerback Marcus Peters landed at No. 53. It's Ingram's third appearance on the list and Peters' fourth.

The Ravens, who are tied with the New Orleans Saints with seven players on the list, have one to still be revealed in the coming days. Lamar Jackson will likely be quite high after his MVP season but it remains to be seen how high his peers ranked him.