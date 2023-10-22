Marlon Humphrey Active vs. Lions

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness) is active and will play against the Lions.

The three-time Pro Bowler was added to Baltimore's injury report Saturday and had been listed as questionable, but Humphrey will play his third straight game since returning from foot surgery in Week 5.

Humphrey saw a larger workload in Week 6,playing 8 2% of the defensive snaps (all but 10) against the Titans without allowing a single catch across his 23 coverage snaps, per Next Gen Stats. Containing Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (38 catches, 455 yards, three touchdowns), who is on pace for his second straight 1,000-yard season, will be a top priority for Baltimore's defense. Humphrey and starting cornerback Brandon Stephens will be the primary defenders matched against St. Brown.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) is active and will play for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 2. Oweh practiced fully on Thursday and Friday and will join Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy as the Ravens' top outside linebackers on a defense that is tied with Buffalo for most sacks in the NFL with 24.

With Oweh active, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is inactive for the first time since Week 2. Also inactive for Baltimore are center Sam Mustipher and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson has been designated as the No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) were ruled out Friday, but everyone else practiced fully and the Ravens are as healthy as they have been all season. With Williams out, veteran defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson was elevated from the practice squad to give the Ravens added safety depth behind Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone.

For the Lions, starting running back David Montgomery (rib) and starting left guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) were ruled out on Friday. Montgomery's absence means rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will carry the rushing attack for Detroit.