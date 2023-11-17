Marlon Humphrey, Broderick Washington Inactive vs. Bengals

The Ravens will face the Bengals for the second time this season without top cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The three-time Pro Bowler is inactive for "Thursday Night Football" after not practicing all week with a calf injury suffered Sunday against the Browns. Rock Ya-Sin and/or Ronald Darby will see playing time at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens, with Arthur Maulet available to play slot corner.

Humphrey didn't play Week 2 in Cincinnati when the Ravens won, 27-24, and limited star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to five catches for 31 yards. Baltimore will try to contain Chase and wide receiver Tyler Boyd again without Humphrey, but the Ravens will not see dangerous wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), who the Bengals ruled out on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Broderick Washington is also inactive after not being on the injury report and will miss his first game since Oct. 24, 2021. Washington signed a three-year contract extension in August and has been a regular in the defensive line rotation. However, Washington played 35% of the defensive snaps against Cleveland, his lowest percentage since Week 3, and the Ravens yielded 178 yards rushing against the Browns. The Bengals are ranked last in the NFL in rushing, averaging 74.8 yards entering the game.

Starting left guard John Simpson (illness/shoulder) is active after being a full participant on Wednesday. Simpson hasn't missed a game this season and will line up next to Patrick Mekari, who is expected to start at left tackle with Ronnie Stanley (knee) ruled out on Tuesday.

Wide receiver and top returner Devin Duvernay (hamstring) is active after not practicing Wednesday and being limited on Tuesday. Two other Ravens listed as questionable are active: [colon], outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and safety Daryl Worley (hamstring).

Also inactive for the Ravens are inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Inside linebacker Josh Ross was activated from the practice squad and will be expected to contribute on special teams in place of Simpson. It's Ross's first game this season and he played two games last year. Josh Johnson is designated as the No. 3 quarterback, while Tyler Huntley is active as the backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.