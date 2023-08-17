Late for Work 8/17: Pundits Discuss Ramifications of Marlon Humphrey's Injury

Pundits Discuss Ramifications of Marlon Humphrey's Injury

A lack of depth at cornerback due to a series of injuries over the past few weeks was already cause for concern for the Ravens. The situation was exacerbated yesterday with the news that Marlon Humphrey was undergoing foot surgery and would be sidelined for several weeks, meaning he could the start of the regular season.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said that other than quarterback Lamar Jackson, Humphrey was the player the Ravens could least afford to lose.

"Marlon Humphrey is not only the team's most accomplished and best cover cornerback, but he's one of the Ravens' best players," Zrebiec wrote. "He's one of their best tacklers, blitzers and turnover-creators. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection who the defensive coaching staff depends on to set the tone. Over the past couple of years, he's been one of the few constants in a position room constantly in flux."

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks said he is "super concerned" about the Ravens' secondary and how the injuries will affect the team on both sides of the ball early in the season.

"This is a team that also doesn't have Marcus Peters on this roster anymore. So you went from having a unit in the backfield where you had experienced, All-Pro caliber players to now you're dealing with a lot of inexperienced players," Brooks said. " … Really, it puts a lot of pressure on this offense to hit the ground running because now you're having to deal with shootouts as opposed to relying on a defense that can keep the score down."

The good news is that Humphrey isn't expected to be out long term, and Rock Ya-Sin (knee), the Ravens' other projected starting cornerback, Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed), and Arthur Maulet (hamstring) are expected back soon. However, Pepe Williams is undergoing ankle surgery and will be sidelined until October, and Trayvon Mullen may miss the entire season after getting toe surgery.

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon said Humphrey's absence will put even more pressure on the Ravens' edge rushers, who already were under scrutiny. He contended that Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald will have to be more aggressive when it comes to blitzing.

"Humphrey is foundational to coverage," Goon wrote. "Although he missed only a small sample of snaps last season, opposing passer rating and accuracy rose when he was off the field, and the Ravens didn't get an interception without him on it. If they sit back in games without Humphrey in coverage, they risk being picked apart.

"Sitting back and staying predictable is not the Ravens' way of doing things on defense. [Odafe] Oweh and [David] Ojabo will have to be hard chargers, and Macdonald will have to help them by deploying more creative blitz packages to keep the offenses guessing."

Zrebiec said there are other things Macdonald can do to temporarily cover for the lack of cornerback depth.

"One of those things is moving safety Kyle Hamilton into the nickel role in certain looks and inserting Geno Stone at safety," Zrebiec wrote. "Macdonald could also move around Brandon Stephens, who can play safety and both boundary and slot cornerback."

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones said the defense's performance in yesterday's joint practice with the Washington Commanders was encouraging.

"During a 7-on-7 red-zone period, the starting defense kept Washington out of the end zone, which is impressive for a drill that favors the offense," Jones wrote. "The Ravens can endure Humphrey's absence if their inside linebackers and safeties play up to expectations in coverage like they did in that drill."

Still, Zrebiec said it feels like the onus is on General Manager Eric DeCosta to get the Ravens cornerback help. However, as Head Coach John Harbaugh pointed out yesterday, this late in the offseason the free-agent market for veteran outside cornerbacks is thin.

"DeCosta will likely have to make a trade if the Ravens are going to find an outside cornerback who is a significant upgrade to what they already have," Zrebiec wrote. "The challenge is the demand for quality cornerbacks far exceeds the supply. There are teams with cornerback depth. The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore's opponent in the preseason opener, come to mind. But most teams with cornerback depth want to hold on to it, because of the volatility at the position.