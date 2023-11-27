Marlon Humphrey Inactive vs. Chargers

The Ravens will have to face a strong Chargers passing attack Sunday night without Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey (calf) is inactive for the second straight game and will not be available to defend Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, who entered Week 12 leading the NFL in receptions (83) and targets (113). Brandon Stephens is having a strong season starting every game at cornerback and could be matched up often against Allen.

Ronald Darby, Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis and slot cornerback Arthur Maulet all played meaningful snaps opposite Stephens last week and will be available to fill that role again.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers (hip) and tight end Charlie Kolar (illness) are active against the Chargers after being questionable.

Stanley did not play Week 12 and his return to protect Lamar Jackson's blindside puts Baltimore's offensive line at full strength. The Chargers are without Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa (foot), who is on injured reserve, but they still have a strong pass rush led by Khalil Mack (11 sacks) and their defense entered Week 13 tied for league lead in forced fumbles with nine.

Beckham and Flowers indicated Friday that they would play, and they will look for big plays against a Chargers defense that was ranked last in the NFL in pass defense entering Week 13, giving up almost 300 yards per game (291.6).

Beckham had his most productive game of the season against Cincinnati (four catches, 116 yards) before injuring his shoulder late in the fourth quarter. This will be the Ravens' first game since Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, and Beckham is one of the playmakers expected to help fill the void.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is inactive after missing Friday's practice. Harrison plays a role as a run-stopping outside linebacker on defense and is a key special teamer. With linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) ruled out for the second straight game on Friday, inside linebacker Josh Ross and safety Andrew Adams were elevated from the practice squad Saturday to provide special teams depth.

Also inactive for the Ravens are guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu and center Sam Mustipher. Josh Johnson has been designated as the No. 3 quarterback, with Tyler Huntley active as Jackson's backup.