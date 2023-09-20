Mailbag: When Will Marlon Humphrey Return?

Mink: This is a big week to see when Marlon Humphrey will be back on the field. If he's practicing Wednesday or has a full practice at any point this week, that would seemingly give him a chance to play Sunday against the Colts. If he practices at any point in the week, that would hopefully put him on track to at least come back next week versus the Browns.

Shortly after Humphrey had his foot surgery on Aug. 16, Head Coach John Harbaugh said his star cornerback's timeline was "pretty-well defined." Of course, that timeline is not public information, but it tells us that the Ravens have had a plan all along.

Baltimore just held Joe Burrow and the Bengals' dangerous weapons in check without Humphrey. While the Colts have some good young receivers, they're not quite the same established firepower as Cincinnati. While it would of course be great to get the No. 1 cornerback on the field as soon as possible, it could make sense to give Humphrey a longer runway to get his body ready. After all, he's been sidelined for more than a month.