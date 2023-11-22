Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Return to Ravens Practice

Three Ravens who weren't present at the start of practice: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Arthur Maulet, and tight end Mark Andrews.

Beckham suffered a shoulder injury after taking a big hit from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson at the end of a 51-yard catch Thursday night. On Monday, Harbaugh said, "it's not going to be a long-term shoulder thing."

"Like Coach [Harbaugh] said, it's not that bad," Beckham said after Thursday's game. "I've got to toughen it up, and we'll figure it out."