Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Return to Ravens Practice

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to Ravens practice Wednesday, a positive sign that they could return to action Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Humphrey (calf) and Stanley (knee) both missed last week's game against the Bengals after going down four days prior against the Browns. Getting both would be a boon for the Ravens heading into a game against a very talented Chargers squad.
The Chargers have one of the most dangerous passing games in the league with rocket-armed quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has the fourth-most receiving yards (1,011) in the league. Los Angeles also has pass rusher Khalil Mack, who has the fourth-most sacks (11) in the league.
Three Ravens who weren't present at the start of practice: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Arthur Maulet, and tight end Mark Andrews.
Beckham suffered a shoulder injury after taking a big hit from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson at the end of a 51-yard catch Thursday night. On Monday, Harbaugh said, "it's not going to be a long-term shoulder thing."
"Like Coach [Harbaugh] said, it's not that bad," Beckham said after Thursday's game. "I've got to toughen it up, and we'll figure it out."
The Chargers will be without one of their top pass rushers as Joey Bosa (foot) has been reportedly placed on injured reserve. Bosa has 6.5 sacks this season, second most on the team behind Mack.