For Marlon Humphrey, Ravens Extension Is All About Family

Humphrey thanked many people in his life that helped him along the way, going all the way back to high school coaches.

Part of what makes Humphrey so unique is his physicality. He said he grew up watching Deion Sanders and Richard Sherman and seeing how even the best cornerbacks had passes caught on them. His mindset was that if a pass was caught by his wide receiver, he was going to try to knock it loose afterward.

"It also didn't help that my high school coach told me I was a track guy, which basically meant you weren't trying to hit anybody," Humphrey said. "It was a joke, but I didn't like that. I would be lying if I didn't say it affected me."

Another one of his high school coaches told him that if he continued to use his abilities and stayed out of trouble, "in a few years, you can hit the lottery."

But the ultimate supporter was Humphrey's father, who was part of the process in hammering out the deal.