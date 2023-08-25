Late for Work 8/25: Marlon Humphrey Gives Update on His Foot 

Zay Flowers Predicted to Have Best Rookie Season Ever for Ravens Rookie Wide Receiver

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projected the best- and worst-case scenarios for notable offensive rookies, including wide receiver Zay Flowers, the 22nd-overall pick.

"Best-case scenario: Lamar Jackson makes Flowers one of his top targets in the passing game," Reuter wrote. "The presence of Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman has safeties playing deep to prevent the big play, freeing up the rookie to do damage after the catch.

"Worst-case scenario: Beckham and Bateman are not able to draw coverage away from Flowers, affecting his yardage and touchdown production. Jackson has missed five games in each of the past two seasons, and Beckham and Bateman have had their own injury woes."

Reuter projected Flowers to finish the season with 85 receptions for 1,050 yards and eight touchdowns. If Flowers reaches those numbers, it would be the best rookie season for a wide receiver in franchise history.

Torrey Smith holds the Ravens rookie record for receptions (50) and yards (841) and shares the rookie record for touchdowns (seven) with Marquise Brown and Marlon Brown.

Sports Illustrated Predicts the Result of Every Game This Season

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr revealed the results of his annual exercise in which he predicts the outcome for every game of the season.

Orr has the Ravens going 11-6 and finishing in second place in the AFC North, behind the Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) and ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) and Cleveland Browns (8-9).

"I think it's always a good sign at this time in the offseason when a quarterback is talking about how regularly his own ideas are streamlined into the offense. No one sees a football field like Lamar Jackson, which means that no coordinator is going to see a field like Jackson, either," Orr wrote. "Having Todd Monken blending what Jackson likes from his own private study should be a lift to an offense that, to me, felt as if it had gotten a little bit repetitive and self-handcuffing at times last year.

"The Ravens really hammered the middle rounds of the draft on defense and should start to see liftoff on some of their other highly drafted projects from the past. Baltimore's schedule also flows nicely, with no real pockets of danger."

Orr sees the Ravens having a strong second half of the season after a 3-4 start. Here are his predictions for each of their games:

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans, W

Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, L

Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts, L

Week 4: at Cleveland Browns, W

Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers, L

Week 6: vs. Tennessee Titans (London), W

Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions, L

Week 8: at Arizona Cardinals, W

Week 9: vs. Seattle Seahawks, W

Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns, W

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, W

Week 12: at Los Angeles Chargers, W

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams, W

Week 15: at Jacksonville Jaguars, L

Week 16: at San Francisco 49ers, L

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins, W

Week 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, W

Quick Hits