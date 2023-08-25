Late for Work 8/25: Marlon Humphrey Gives Update on His Foot 

Marlon Humphrey Provides Update on His Progress From Foot Surgery
Marlon Humphrey revealed some encouraging news regarding his progress from last week's surgery on his foot.
"Honestly, I told them I feel like I can go next week, but they told me that's not realistic. But I'm a monster," Humphrey said on the debut episode of his “Punch Line” podcast.
When asked specifically if he could be on the field for the season-opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, the Pro Bowl cornerback did not say no.
"I would love to. I wanna be with the guys," he said.
Initial reports regarding Humphrey's injury stated the hope was for him to be back in about a month and miss just the first couple of games.
Humphrey said he wasted no time undergoing surgery after his doctor informed him that he needed the procedure.
"Flew to Charlotte the next day, got surgery," Humphrey said. "Because I'm trying to get back. I'm trying to get back."
Before heading to Charlotte that day, Humphrey was a spectator at the Ravens-Commanders joint practice.
The day after Humphrey's surgery, the Ravens signed accomplished veteran cornerback Ronald Darby.
"Heard good things. Excited about him. Can't wait to strap it up with him," Humphrey said. "[I'll] be back soon. But you can never have too many good corners, so that's the upside of that."
Humphrey said he's off crutches and walking already, and that every day has brought something new with his recovery.
There were several positive developments for the Ravens at cornerback this week. Projected starter Rock Ya-Sin (knee) returned to practice, as did Arthur Maulet (hamstring) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed).
Zay Flowers Predicted to Have Best Rookie Season Ever for Ravens Rookie Wide Receiver
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projected the best- and worst-case scenarios for notable offensive rookies, including wide receiver Zay Flowers, the 22nd-overall pick.
"Best-case scenario: Lamar Jackson makes Flowers one of his top targets in the passing game," Reuter wrote. "The presence of Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman has safeties playing deep to prevent the big play, freeing up the rookie to do damage after the catch.
"Worst-case scenario: Beckham and Bateman are not able to draw coverage away from Flowers, affecting his yardage and touchdown production. Jackson has missed five games in each of the past two seasons, and Beckham and Bateman have had their own injury woes."
Reuter projected Flowers to finish the season with 85 receptions for 1,050 yards and eight touchdowns. If Flowers reaches those numbers, it would be the best rookie season for a wide receiver in franchise history.
Torrey Smith holds the Ravens rookie record for receptions (50) and yards (841) and shares the rookie record for touchdowns (seven) with Marquise Brown and Marlon Brown.
Sports Illustrated Predicts the Result of Every Game This Season
Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr revealed the results of his annual exercise in which he predicts the outcome for every game of the season.
Orr has the Ravens going 11-6 and finishing in second place in the AFC North, behind the Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) and ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) and Cleveland Browns (8-9).
"I think it's always a good sign at this time in the offseason when a quarterback is talking about how regularly his own ideas are streamlined into the offense. No one sees a football field like Lamar Jackson, which means that no coordinator is going to see a field like Jackson, either," Orr wrote. "Having Todd Monken blending what Jackson likes from his own private study should be a lift to an offense that, to me, felt as if it had gotten a little bit repetitive and self-handcuffing at times last year.
"The Ravens really hammered the middle rounds of the draft on defense and should start to see liftoff on some of their other highly drafted projects from the past. Baltimore's schedule also flows nicely, with no real pockets of danger."
Orr sees the Ravens having a strong second half of the season after a 3-4 start. Here are his predictions for each of their games:
Week 1: vs. Houston Texans, W
Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, L
Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts, L
Week 4: at Cleveland Browns, W
Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers, L
Week 6: vs. Tennessee Titans (London), W
Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions, L
Week 8: at Arizona Cardinals, W
Week 9: vs. Seattle Seahawks, W
Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns, W
Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, W
Week 12: at Los Angeles Chargers, W
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams, W
Week 15: at Jacksonville Jaguars, L
Week 16: at San Francisco 49ers, L
Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins, W
Week 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, W
Quick Hits
- The Ravens did not make NFL.com’s Adam Schein’s rankings of the NFL’s top nine offenses in his "Schein Nine" column. He wrote: "The Baltimore Ravens have a new offensive coordinator and an influx of juice at the receiver position. Consequently, Lamar Jackson could enjoy his best season yet as a passer. But this offense doesn't make my list. If only my last name rhymed with 10."