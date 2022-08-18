Late for Work 8/18: Marquise Brown 'Loves What Ravens Stand For' But 'They Really Didn't Need Me'

Ravens Defense Ranked No. 1 Based on Advanced Metrics

As featured in yesterday's Late for Work, the Ravens offense was ranked as the 14th-best in the league by The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia ahead of the 2022 season. The defense fared much better.

Using advanced metrics and efficiency stats to rank the defenses of all 32 teams, Kapadia put the Ravens at No. 1.

Clearly, Kapadia believes injuries were largely responsible for the team's defensive performance last season, which fell well short of the unit's high standards.

"Explaining their struggles from last year — the Ravens ranked 28th in efficiency — is pretty simple: They were decimated by injuries, and they were schematically predictable," Kapadia wrote. "The defense finished 31st in AGL (adjusted games lost based on injuries), and the Ravens had the most-injured secondary in the NFL. That was a disastrous formula for a group whose identity was to blitz and play man coverage.

"This offseason, John Harbaugh replaced Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale with Mike Macdonald. The goal is to be more varied and be more flexible — essentially, to be able to find different answers for different problems."

In addition to Macdonald's fresh approach, a combination of new faces and returning veterans are key ingredients in the Ravens defense returning to dominance.

"The Ravens have talent," Kapadia wrote. "They finished in the top 10 in DVOA for five consecutive seasons prior to 2021. Baltimore signed safety Marcus Williams and nose tackle Michael Pierce in free agency; they brought back veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell and edge defender Justin Houston; and they used the 14th pick on safety Kyle Hamilton and the 76th pick on defensive tackle Travis Jones.

"Add it all up — better injury luck, better talent, more flexibility — and I see a defense that's likely to make the biggest leap of any on this list."