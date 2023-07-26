Presented by

Late for Work 7/26: Matchups That Could Define Ravens Training Camp

Jul 26, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

072623LFW
Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Marlon Humphrey, WR Rashod Bateman

Matchups That Could Define Ravens Training Camp

The Ravens are a couple weeks away from their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the meantime, the offense and defense will be squaring off against each other daily at training camp.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer identified several matchups that could define Ravens training camp. Here's a look at three:

WR Rashod Bateman vs. CB Marlon Humphrey

"Bateman, who's still recovering from Lisfranc (foot) surgery, was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list Monday. He had soreness in his surgically repaired left foot during minicamp after receiving a cortisone shot and is expected to ramp up his workload in camp. The 2021 first-round pick was one of the stars of training camp last year, winning regularly on the outside, even when matched up against Humphrey. This summer, Bateman's battles with the Ravens' top corner should be a good gauge of his progress and potential. If he can separate as smoothly as he did last year, expectations for the 23-year-old should be high."

LT Ronnie Stanley vs. OLBs Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo

"Expectations in Baltimore are high for Oweh and Ojabo, who've reshaped their bodies since a difficult 2022. Oweh, like Bateman, has to prove that a disappointing sophomore season is behind him — and, maybe more urgently, that exercising his fifth-year option is in the team's best interests. Ojabo, limited as a rookie by his rehab from a torn Achilles tendon, will be pegged for a breakout season if he's as hard to block in camp as he was during OTAs and minicamp. Stanley promises to make that difficult. He allowed just one sack in his 11 games at left tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and enters camp as healthy as he's been since before his 2020 ankle injury."

TE Isaiah Likely vs. S Kyle Hamilton

"As rookies, the two were practically joined at the hip during one-on-one drills. This camp, they could be matched up even more often in team drills. Despite Hamilton's move away from the slot, where he likely would've lined up against tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Zay Flowers, the safety should see plenty of time in the box and around the line of scrimmage. That should bring him back into Likely's orbit. The tight end was a popular target during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, especially on short and intermediate throws. Likely's blocking ability and short-area quickness should test Hamilton, just as Hamilton's length and coverage instincts should test Likely."

Lamar Jackson Ranked Among NFL's Most Clutch Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson isn't just one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. He's also one of the league's best clutch quarterbacks.

CBS Sports’ Douglas Clawson ranked the top 10 most clutch starting quarterbacks, and Jackson came in at No 4.

The rankings were based on QB conversion rate on game-tying or go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter and overtime, and expected points added (EPA) per play in those situations. A quarterback's career numbers in the regular season, career in the playoffs, and 2022 performance were weighted evenly.

"Lamar Jackson's electrifying play has yet to translate to the postseason, where he doesn't have much of a sample size, but it has been among the league's best during the regular season," Clawson wrote. "He's converted on 51% of potential game-tying or go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of his regular season career. The only current starting QBs with higher rates are Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes.

"He flashed his dual-threat value in clutch situations early in 2021, beating the Chiefs in Week 2 primarily with his legs (two fourth-quarter touchdown runs and sealed game with fourth-down run) and the Colts in Week 5 with his arm (three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and OT of a 19-point comeback win)."

Dawson noted that Jackson's performance in clutch situations dropped off last season, "but that should change in 2023 with a better supporting cast and new offensive coordinator."

Pundits Say Developing Chemistry in New Offense Is Ravens' Biggest Challenge

Speaking of Jackson's better supporting cast (which includes new wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Flowers, and Nelson Agholor) and new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm said that developing chemistry and timing quickly with Monken is the Ravens' biggest challenge heading into the season.

"In the end, I'm not too worried about how Monken and QB Lamar Jackson will vibe," Edholm wrote. "Monken has extensive recent experience in the NFL and college football, and he showed steady improvement as the play-caller for a somewhat-flawed Buccaneers offense from 2016 through '18. If healthy, Jackson will be fine.

"But mastering Monken's system takes timing and precision. Monken is expected to vary tempo quite a bit and have some plays called at the line, with Jackson holding the power to make his own calls on the fly. Monken's 2016 Bucs had a fast-paced offense but were guilty of early pre-snap penalties before settling down later that season. The Ravens have three divisional road tests in the first five games, so the acclimation process must be swift. The AFC North looks like a bear this year."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec also said that how quickly the Ravens can pick up Monken's offense is the team's biggest question.

"The Ravens' offense had gotten stale under [Greg] Roman. Still, this is a completely different offense with a new-look receiving corps. It's going to take time for everything to come together," Zrebiec wrote.

Justin Tucker Among 10 Players Who Just Missed Making PFF's Top 50 Players Rankings

Pro Football Focus recently released its rankings of the 50 best players in the league. Now PFF has named 10 players who just missed making the list, and Justin Tucker was one of them.

"You can construct a case that Tucker is one of the best five players in football, but we tend not to because of the can of worms that opens up for somebody who was on the field only 168 times in 2022," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "Tucker is as good as it gets at his position — and has been for years. The gap between him and the next-best kicker over any extended period of time is as large as it is at any other position, but it's hard to put a player whose role is so limited on a list as exclusive as this over excellent players who log more than five times as many snaps over the season."

Where to put kickers on such lists is a conundrum, but with so many games in the league going down to the wire, it's obvious how valuable Tucker is.

The lone Ravens to make the PFF50 were Jackson (No. 41) and Andrews (No. 49).

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/25: Odell Beckham Jr. Is All in: 'I'm Thinking Like This Is My Last Year'

John Harbaugh discusses his relationship with Lamar Jackson. Marcus Peters signs with the Raiders, while the Ravens are reportedly nearing a deal with former Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet. An ESPN pundit says backup quarterback is the Ravens' most compelling position battle.

news

Late for Work 7/24: Lamar Jackson Primed for Best Stretch of QB Play

Pundits react to Ravens signing running back Melvin Gordon III. Pundit predicts initial 53-man roster. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews were named Top 50 NFL players by PFF.

news

Late for Work 7/21: Pundits Debate Whether Ravens Are Bengals' Biggest Threat in AFC North

Will the diminishing role of special teams affect the Ravens' roster decisions? Rashod Bateman is tabbed as the Ravens' most likely breakout player. What are the chances of Lamar Jackson surpassing Joe Flacco as the Ravens' all-time passing leader?

news

Late for Work 7/20: Ravens Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Future Power Rankings

Zay Flowers is touted as the top non-quarterback rookie to make the biggest impact. J.K. Dobbins is entering a 'make-or-break' season. John Harbaugh is lauded as 'part of the fabric of the NFL.'

news

Late for Work 7/19: NFL Network Pundit Predicts Ravens' Season Will End With a Thud

Pundit/Chiefs fan says 'the Ravens are the team that scares me the most.' A Sports Illustrated writer says the health of Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman is the top training camp question to be answered. Roquan Smith is named the Ravens' most important non-quarterback.

news

Late for Work 7/18: Lamar Jackson Vaults Back Into Top 10 Quarterback Rankings

How Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Ravens impacted DeAndre Hopkins' destination. Whether the Ravens can avoid the injury bug is among the biggest training camp storylines.

news

Late for Work 7/17: After DeAndre Hopkins' Deal, 'It's Imperative' Odell Beckham Jr. Has A Good Season

Three takes from pundits on the Ravens 2023 season. Michael McCrary named the Ravens' best-ever free agent signing.

news

Late for Work 7/14: ESPN's Ryan Clark Picks Ravens to Win the Super Bowl

A CBS Sports pundit says the Ravens aren't getting enough respect. Looking at some of the most intriguing people on the 2023 Ravens. Todd Monken makes Pro Football Focus' top 10 offensive coordinator rankings.

news

Late for Work 7/13: NFL Scout Says This Could Be Rashod Bateman's Time to Shine

Three core players the Ravens should build their roster around. The Ravens' secondary is ranked No. 2 by Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber. Mark Andrews is ranked among the top three tight ends in ESPN's poll. John Harbaugh is No. 2 in Sharp Football Analysis' Head Coach rankings.

news

Late for Work 7/12: All Signs Point to Breakout Season for J.K. Dobbins

Kyle Hamilton and David Ojabo are primed to make a bigger impact. Marcus Williams just misses being ranked among the top 10 safeties in an ESPN poll.

news

Late for Work 7/11: CBS Sports: Odell Beckham Jr. Among Non-Quarterbacks Under the Most Pressure This Season

Ravens defensive position groups that are better, worse, or the same as last season. An ESPN pundit says the Ravens are as good as any team on paper. Marlon Humphrey is ranked among the elite cornerbacks. One former Raven is named a Hall of Fame lock, while another is said to be likely to get in.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising