Media Advisory - Ravens Practice/Interview Schedule

Aug 12, 2012 at 05:10 PM

RAVENS PRACTICE/INTERVIEW SCHEDULE

The Baltimore Ravens will practice at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, with interviews taking place at approximately 5:10 p.m. Head coachJohn Harbaugh, defensive line coach Clarence Brooks and DT Haloti Ngata will speak at the podium.

There has been a schedule change for the Ravens' Tuesday (Aug. 14) practice, with the session now running from 3-4:45 p.m. After practice, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg, offensive coordinator Cam Cameron and defensive coordinatorDean Pees will speak at the podium.

Following practice on Wednesday (Aug. 15), coach Harbaugh and a key player will be made available at the podium. There will be no media availability on Thursday (Aug. 16) when the Ravens hold a closed game walk-through.

Please note that the following groups will lift on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will be unavailable for interviews:

Monday:Middle group (LB, TE, RB and S)
Tuesday: Light group (CB, QB, WR, K and P)
Wednesday: Heavy group (OL and DL)

