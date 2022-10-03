Late for Work 10/3: Media's Take on Fourth-Down Decision, 'Dreadful' Refereeing

Media Reacts to Second Blown Lead of the Season, Players Not Panicking

After losing a 21-point lead to the Dolphins and now a 17-point lead to the Bills, media members were disappointed the team couldn't put the game away with ample opportunities.

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer: "The Ravens had every opportunity in the first half to put this game away. They couldn't. Against a Bills team with superior talent — and, on Sunday, a superior quarterback — that was always going to court disaster. Now they'll have to put the ugliness of the second half behind them as they prepare for a hugely important game against the Bengals. Yes, it's at home, but that hasn't mattered much lately."

The Baltimore Sun's Tim Schwartz: "Four games is enough of a sample size to know what a team's DNA is, and the Ravens are exactly who we thought they were. They create turnovers. They have Lamar Jackson doing things only he can do, even without a true No. 1 wide receiver. And they are perfecting the art of the second-half collapse."

Russell Street Report's Darin McCann: "There were two handfuls of times the Ravens could have iced this game, or at least put it more firmly under their control, but didn't. There were some questionable decisions — by the quarterback, the coaches and the men in stripes. This was a gross loss to the Bills. Make no mistake about it. But there's a path for this team to get better and become an actual contender as opposed to a paper tiger. They need to learn to win, sooner than later."

CBS Sports' John Breech: "If we've learned one thing about the Ravens this season, it's that you should never turn off any game they're playing in because there's a good chance they're going to blow a big lead. For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens looked to have a win wrapped up, and for the second time in three weeks, they let that win slip away. In Week 2, the Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. This time around, the Ravens blew a 17-point lead in a wild 23-20 loss to the Bills."

Though pundits are voicing their concern, players for the Ravens are not ready to panic. According to NFL.com's Jim Trotter, defensive end Calais Campbell "made a declaration for everyone to hear" in the postgame locker room.

"'Give them their respect,' he said of the Bills, 'but we're going to be a really good defense as we continue to improve. The biggest thing is just realizing it's the first quarter of the season and there's a lot of football to play so we have to look at how can we improve? How can we get better? But I'm not going to sit here and act like ... 'We're not going to panic and try to change everything,' he said. 'The group we have on defense, we're special. We've just got to continue to play football and get better and find a way to win football games. But I genuinely think we'll play this team again.'"