Media, Player Reaction to Todd Monken Hiring

Feb 14, 2023 at 02:44 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021423-Monken1
Mackenzie Miles/UGA
OC Todd Monken

The Ravens' hiring of Todd Monken to be the team's next offensive coordinator is drawing rave reviews.

Here's a snapshot of the reaction from media members and players on social media:

Many pundits feel the Monken hire is a great one for Lamar Jackson and the passing game.

Here's what media members expect Monken to bring to Baltimore, schematically:

Monken reportedly turned down other offers, including from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to come to Baltimore.

