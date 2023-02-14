Media, Player Reaction to Todd Monken Hiring

The Ravens' hiring of Todd Monken to be the team's next offensive coordinator is drawing rave reviews.
Here's a snapshot of the reaction from media members and players on social media:
Y’all got a good one! Can’t wait to see Todd’s ingenuity on display with the talent on this roster. Perfect fit— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 14, 2023
I'm told the #Ravens decided on Todd Monken as their new OC because "he's a great teacher, versatile, has a great handle on the new age & traditional aspects of football, has experience calling plays, knows how to keep the room light, but still be demanding," per league source.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 14, 2023
LOVE the Todd Monken hire for the @Ravens offense and Lamar. In those Back to Back National Championship seasons at Georgia, Monken routinely OUT SCHEMED the defenses he faced in the PASSING GAME. Monken will help UNANIMOUS MVP Lamar take his game to another level. SCARY HOURS.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 14, 2023
I love this hire!!! https://t.co/6Z0683ClbF— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 14, 2023
I’ll argue Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews make all pro… I’ll also make an argument they’ll be playing for a chance to make it to the Super Bowl next year.. Todd Monken win wherever he go https://t.co/T4pt6Nf1Jf— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 14, 2023
Todd Monken knows what's up. Only one roster in the country capable of bullying on offense the way Georgia does ... off to the NFL. Where there is no recruiting. Still plenty of nonsense, but much much less nonsense.— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 14, 2023
Monken in Baltimore feels like a really good fit, too.
Love the hiring of Todd Monken by the Ravens. He’s going to really liven up the passing game.— Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 14, 2023
Awesome hire. https://t.co/ckjlr1Mq6d— Evan Silva (@evansilva) February 14, 2023
Many pundits feel the Monken hire is a great one for Lamar Jackson and the passing game.
I cannot love this more for Lamar https://t.co/lmIqR7kdrd— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 14, 2023
I'm told since the the day after the #Ravens and Greg Roman parted ways, QB Lamar Jackson's input on the offense from a philosophical and schematic standpoint was folded into the evaluation process for the next OC & communication from key players was welcomed, per league source.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 14, 2023
Todd Monken is well-respected. My understanding is Monken had strong interest from Tampa Bay & Georgia was also applying pressure for a decision . Source on Monken: "Monk will have a great plan for the entire offense & Lamar. He'll help take Lamar's skills-set to another level."— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 14, 2023
For the record, it feels like the #Ravens move to grab Todd Monken INCREASES the likelihood that they get a deal with Lamar done.— Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) February 14, 2023
Monken's offense will make Lamar very happy. I'm sure Lamar looked at what was possible for him given his mobility & knows he can produce. Plus, Bennett is not an elite passer and he was made to look like one. Easy throws. That said, I don't think Monken takes the job w/o Lamar.— Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) February 14, 2023
Here's what media members expect Monken to bring to Baltimore, schematically:
Monken’s use of TEs and the run game at @GeorgiaFootball screams PLAY LIKE A RAVEN. Tough. Physical. Smart. No one in College Football had better offensive game plans in big games the last two years than Georgia.@StetsonIv had 14 TDs in SEC Champ and CFP Games this past season.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 14, 2023
Monken's Georgia offenses ranked second in efficiency each of the past two years, according to ESPN. He brings an Air Raid background but success with heavy personnel. Good fit.
Todd Monken's going to lean into whatever works for his offense, personnel-wise. Don't pigeonhole him with any 1 kind of orthodoxy.— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 14, 2023
~Tampa Bay~
2016: 58.9% 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)
2017: 61.2% 11P
2018: 68.9% 11P
~Georgia~
2020: 62.7% 11P
2021: 45.3% 11P
2022: 35.9% 11P
Todd Monken is joining the #Ravens as their new OC— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) February 14, 2023
He spent the last 3 seasons in Georgia, winning 2 National Titles. In his 3 years:
- 49% pass, 51% run
- 20% explosive pass plays (7th best in CFB)
- 8.6 pass YPA (16th best)
- 17% deep passes
- 33% play action
- 19% screen pass
Todd Monken is an excellent hire by Baltimore imo— Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) February 14, 2023
The "Air Raid" is going to work well w/ what Lamar is already good at, and I would expect Monken to be very excited to work with an MVP after coaching Baker, Jameis, Nick Mullens, and Stetson Bennett in the last decade
Got my top guy!— Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) February 14, 2023
I really like what Todd Monken brings to the table. I think he's got a much better ability to have a pass game on top of a run game.
He has shown that he'll adapt to his weapons no matter what position they're at.
So, so, so pumped.#RavensFlock https://t.co/icGcE54M5f
Georgia’s last game under Todd Monken:— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 14, 2023
65 points
589 yards
32 first downs
8.2 yards per play pic.twitter.com/YWtgWg1NbE
Georgia— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) February 14, 2023
- Brock Bowers
- Darnell Washington
- Oscar Delp
Ravens
- Mark Andrews
- Isaiah Likely
- Josh Oliver
- Charlie Kolar
Todd Monken already knows how to operate an offense without elite receivers. He’ll once again have the TE room to compensate in Baltimore.
Monken reportedly turned down other offers, including from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to come to Baltimore.
The Ravens have hired Georgia OC Todd Monken to be their new offensive coordinator. Monken turned down the Bucs job, but still wanted to get back to the pros, and was sought after the last few weeks.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2023
Bulldogs could dip back into the NFL, like they did w/Monken, to replace him.
Todd Monken had several options as an NFL OC but prioritized Baltimore, which was the most coveted playcalljng job available. Monken’s passing concepts will help (presumably) Lamar Jackson.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 14, 2023
Todd Monken, perhaps the best candidate among offensive coordinators for the Bucs job is hired by the Ravens and leaves the University of Georgia. https://t.co/l1LT7J2KE3— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 14, 2023