Late for Work 9/19: Media Reacts to Ravens' Late-Game Collapse

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Four times the Ravens' defense took the field in the fourth quarter where a stop could have all but ended the game. All four times it failed miserably, a step behind as Miami's receivers ran unopposed through or past the Ravens' defense. When Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found an open Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead, seven-yard touchdown with 14 seconds to play, the collapse was complete."

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr: "Baltimore wasted a 300 passing yard, 100 rushing yard performance by Lamar Jackson in blowing a 35-14 lead. The defense looked gassed trying to pressure Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and the revamped secondary couldn't keep up with the speed of Hill that ultimately got Miami back in it. The Ravens need J.K. Dobbins back, as the running backs had just 33 rushing yards -- and the running game was carried by Jackson again. As good as Jackson is, he can't do it all. Once he was contained slightly, the offense went dormant and couldn't put the game away. Baltimore is a good team, but this roster still has some minor holes to patch."