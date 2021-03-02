Mel Kiper Names Wide Receivers He Likes for the Ravens

Fans clamoring for the Ravens to use another first-round pick on a wide receiver probably won't like this, but Mel Kiper Jr. believes quality talent can be found in later rounds.

Kiper's latest projection has LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. coming to Baltimore with pick No. 27 overall. But the ESPN draft analyst believes the Ravens could also wait to find wide receiver help because the talent at the position is so deep.

"There's a lot of good receivers in this draft, all the way around," Kiper said Monday during a conference call. "I like the wide receiver position a lot. It's the strongest position, overall, in this draft."

The Ravens have selected six wide receivers in the past three NFL drafts. That's the second-most of any team in the NFL over that span.

Under General Manager Eric DeCosta, the Ravens have taken more swings in earlier rounds. The past two years, the Ravens have used three picks in the first three rounds, including one first-rounder (Marquise Brown). Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay were both third-round picks.

Baltimore will surely add to its wide receiver corps again this offseason. The question is how many resources, in either free agency or the draft, they will commit to it.