News & Notes: Michael Pierce Absent From Minicamp for 'Personal Matter'

The Ravens brought back Michael Pierce to strengthen their defensive line, but he has yet to practice this offseason.

Pierce missed Tuesday's first practice of mandatory minicamp after not being present at voluntary OTAs earlier this month. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Pierce's absence was due to a personal matter.

"I can't give you any details," Harbaugh said. "I can tell you it's a personal matter. We understand the situation. It is what it is, and that's where it stands."

The 29-year-old Pierce played his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens and re-signed with them on a three-year contract in March, after spending the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Pierce only played eight games with Minnesota, missing nine games last season with an elbow injury and opting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.