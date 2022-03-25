Michael Pierce Had No Hesitation Coming Back to Baltimore

Pierce started the first four games but suffered an elbow injury and missed the next four games (including one in Baltimore) before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 13. He played in four more games, notching a sack and seven tackles, but suited up for just eight games all season.

Now Pierce returns to Baltimore looking to prove he can be the elite player the Vikings envisioned and help in more roles. He worked a lot on his pass rush the past couple years and is coming off a season with a career-high three sacks in just eight games.

"I think I got better in my pass rush," Pierce said. "In a different scheme I learned different things. Sometimes you need that to grow. It was just more responsibility."

Pierce said he expects his role will be a little different in Baltimore this time around. Last time, he had Za'Darius Smith, Pernell McPhee, Lawrence Guy and others who would collapse inside to be interior rushers. Now he expects to do more of that himself.