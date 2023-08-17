Mike Macdonald on How Defense Will Adjust Without Marlon Humphrey

Kyle Hamilton's Ability to Play Slot Cornerback Could Be Utilized

Second-year safety Kyle Hamilton played significant snaps as a slot cornerback last season when Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark started at safety. Hamilton and Williams are the starting safeties heading into this season, but with the injuries at cornerback, Hamilton's ability to play slot corner could be utilized again.

"With Kyle, it's a function of how much we want to move him around on a per-play basis," Macdonald said. "It's not easy going from one position to another. Whoever fills in for his role – if and when we do move him – that's something else that we're considering. So, it's not just Kyle that we're considering when you talk about moving him."

Geno Stone and Daryl Worley are experienced safeties who can step in if Hamilton slides into the slot, and Stephens can play both safety and cornerback. The versatility of Baltimore's secondary gives Macdonald plenty of options.

"I'm sure they'll be pieces moving between now and when we kick off," Macdonald said. "I think right now we're just trying to figure out where to put all the spots. It will come into clear focus as the season approaches."

Todd Monken Explains Why He Calls Plays From Upstairs

Some coaches prefer calling plays from the sidelines, others prefer going upstairs, and many coaches have tried both locations. However, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken firmly prefers calling plays from the booth.

"Much easier to spread out. Much easier to stay calm," Monken said. "The emotional side of it is much easier, because at the moment you feel like if you scream, no one's right there although you think they can hear you through the glass.