News & Notes: Mike Macdonald on Roquan Smith: 'Expect Him to Be Out There'

Roquan Smith played every defensive snap for the Bears this season, and it sounds like he'll see plenty of action Monday night for the Ravens.

Smith hasn't had much time to learn Baltimore's defense since being traded on Tuesday, but he's learning quickly according to Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald. Unless something changes, Macdonald expects the NFL's leader in tackles to have a major role in his Ravens debut.

"It's a lot of concepts he's done in the past," Macdonald said. "I'm not surprised, knowing his reputation and people who have worked with him in the past. Give the guys credit too, they're constantly talking about how we're playing things and what things mean. It's kind of been a team effort. I think you can expect him to be out there."

Macdonald was pleasantly surprised Tuesday to hear the Ravens had acquired Smith, and immediately started to think about ways to utilize the All-Pro inside linebacker's vast skillset.