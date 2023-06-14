News & Notes: Mike Macdonald Says Roquan Smith Will Wear Green Dot Helmet

Chris Horton Is All About Adapting and Adjusting to the League's New Kickoff Rule

A big conversation this offseason has centered around the implementation of a new kickoff rule that will allow the ball to be placed at the 25-yard line on kickoffs if a fair catch is called.

The Ravens have been outspoken in their disdain for the rule change, with Head Coach John Harbaugh previously speaking out against it.

With the rule in play for at least this year, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton is prioritizing adapting and adjusting the return this offseason.

"Personally, I would have rather [us] just, maybe, give it another year, and let's just see how this thing shakes out. There are just so many so many other ways; maybe we move the ball back, and we create more space for the play, so that it's not all bunched up," Horton said. "So, we believe that if there's more space for the kickoff return team to get itself started, then you don't have a bunch of guys just running down on top of each other; that's maybe another option. So, there are little things like that, that we might have considered, but, again, the league made a decision, [and] we're going to have to adjust, and we're going to have to adapt, and that's OK. We've done it before. We will get it done."

Horton also acknowledged that teams may take advantage and call a fair catch, but that will not be the case for the Ravens.

"I think we're going to play this play the exact same way. Teams that are going to want to call the fair catch are going to fair catch it. But for us, we're going to be as aggressive as possible, and we're going to allow the players that make this team for the right reasons," Horton said.

While player safety is of the utmost concern, Horton is nervous that the continued changes will eliminate the punt return as a pay. Horton isn't the only one who feels this way, and it begs the question of how players within the special teams unit will still be productive.