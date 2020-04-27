Miss Anything? Recapping Ravens' 2020 Draft Picks

For those of you who didn't spend hours watching every minute of the NFL Draft, this is your one-stop-shop.
Here's a total recap of the Ravens' 10 draft picks with highlights, stats, top attributes, best quotes and more:
Round 1 (28) – LB Patrick Queen, LSU
Key stat: Mentoring behind Devin White, Queen didn't become a starter until his junior year. He made 85 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks and an interception, playing his best football down the stretch and notching eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a half-sack, in LSU's national championship win over Clemson. Queen was named the game's Defensive MVP.
Top attributes: Speed (4.5 second 40-yard dash) and agility
Best quote:
"I feel like I'm going to bring everything to the table that their defense is known for – the passion, the aggression, total dominance as a defensive linebacker. There's no one piece to my game; I'm bringing it all. So, I'm just ready to get there and turn it up." – Queen
Highlights:
Round 2 (55) – RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Key stat: In 2019, Dobbins became the first running back in Ohio State history to top the 2,000-yard mark, finishing with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is also the first Ohio State player to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
Top attributes: Contact balance and workhorse (never missed a game)
Best quote:
"This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. … We didn't really expect it. I don't think anybody really did. We didn't anticipate it, but we just had to take him. He's just a talented guy, and it just made too much sense for us not to take him." – General Manager Eric DeCosta
Highlights:
Round 3 (71): DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
Key stat: Led the Aggies with 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries as a defensive tackle.
Top attributes: Speed (4.83 second 40-yard dash) and strength (31 bench press reps)
Best quote:
"It's unbelievable. It's everything I've been working for, everything I've been sacrificing for, and all the blood, sweat, and tears. Getting this call, it's truly amazing. To get my name called on there was surreal. All the highlights of me, and I'm actually there. I'm here, and I made it. And, I'm just ready to freaking work." –Madubuike
Highlights:
Round 3 (92): WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
Key stat: Last season hauled in 106 receptions and 1,386 receiving yards, which were the second-most in school history. The 1,386 receiving yards were the fifth-most in the country.
Top attributes: Speed (4.39 second 40-yard dash) and hands (one drop in his college career)
Best quote:
"He's a tough guy. He reminds me of a few guys that we've had here in Baltimore, and I'll reference guys like Anquan [Boldin], Derrick Mason, and of course Steve Smith [Sr]. Those guys all had a competitive spirit about them that made them really stand out." - DeCosta
Highlights:
Round 3 (98): LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
Key stat: Led Ohio State in tackles as a junior (81) and senior (75) and finished career with 205 total tackles.
Top attributes: Size (6-foot-3, 247) and agility
Best quote:
"You get the best of both worlds with both me and Patrick [Queen]. He's the lighter one, and I'm the heavy linebacker. So, it's like a one-two punch." – Harrison
Highlights:
Round 3 (106): G Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State
Key stat: Allowed just two sacks and one QB hit across 398 snaps in pass protection. His 80.1 offensive grade was the 11th best in the Power 5 and the second best in the SEC among offensive tackles who played at least 800 snaps.
Top attributes: Size (6-foot-5, 330) and power
Best quote:
"My style of play is tough, aggressive and just mean, just nasty, just good-old-down-south, Mississippi-style football."
Highlights:
Round 4 (143): G Ben Bredeson, Michigan
Key stat: Only the 12th player in school history to be selected captain twice
Top attributes: Size (6-foot-5, 315) and consistency
Best quote:
"I can read the text message my dad gave me. I remember it started out with, 'You're going to love this guy.' Jim [Harbaugh] said the same thing, 'Leader by example and vocal, no nonsense, all football all the time, really motivated, very competitive guy.'" – Head Coach John Harbaugh
Highlights:
Round 5 (170): DL Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
Key stat: Started in all 12 games on the defensive line, marking the third-consecutive year to earn the starting nod in every contest.
Top attributes: Toughness and instincts
Best quote:
"We love his versatility and his ability to align in multiple spots. I would say he's going to come in as a defensive tackle, though."
Highlights:
Round 6 (201): WR James Proche, SMU
Key stat: Made an FBS-leading 111 receptions last season and was the FBS active career leader in receptions (301), receiving yards (3,949) and receiving touchdowns (39).
Top attributes: Hands and contested catches
Best quote:
"There are a lot of things about James [Proche] that we like. I saw him at the Senior Bowl, and he's a crafty guy. He's good inside. He has excellent hands. I think he's competitive with the football." – DeCosta
Highlights:
Round 7 (219): S Geno Stone, Iowa
Key stat: Six interceptions, one touchdown, four forced fumbles during his three seasons.
Top attributes: Instincts and body control
Best quote:
"You just watch how he processes things. He's really quick to pick up routes coming across. [He] drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly." Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz
Highlights: