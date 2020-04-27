Miss Anything? Recapping Ravens' 2020 Draft Picks

Key stat: In 2019, Dobbins became the first running back in Ohio State history to top the 2,000-yard mark, finishing with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is also the first Ohio State player to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

"This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. … We didn't really expect it. I don't think anybody really did. We didn't anticipate it, but we just had to take him. He's just a talented guy, and it just made too much sense for us not to take him." – General Manager Eric DeCosta