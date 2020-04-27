Monday, Apr 27, 2020 05:55 PM

Miss Anything? Recapping Ravens' 2020 Draft Picks

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

draft-everything-you-need-to-know

For those of you who didn't spend hours watching every minute of the NFL Draft, this is your one-stop-shop.

Here's a total recap of the Ravens' 10 draft picks with highlights, stats, top attributes, best quotes and more:

Round 1 (28) – LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Key stat: Mentoring behind Devin White, Queen didn't become a starter until his junior year. He made 85 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks and an interception, playing his best football down the stretch and notching eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a half-sack, in LSU's national championship win over Clemson. Queen was named the game's Defensive MVP.

Top attributes: Speed (4.5 second 40-yard dash) and agility

Best quote:

"I feel like I'm going to bring everything to the table that their defense is known for – the passion, the aggression, total dominance as a defensive linebacker. There's no one piece to my game; I'm bringing it all. So, I'm just ready to get there and turn it up." – Queen

Highlights:

Round 2 (55) – RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Key stat: In 2019, Dobbins became the first running back in Ohio State history to top the 2,000-yard mark, finishing with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is also the first Ohio State player to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

Top attributes: Contact balance and workhorse (never missed a game)

Best quote:

"This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. … We didn't really expect it. I don't think anybody really did. We didn't anticipate it, but we just had to take him. He's just a talented guy, and it just made too much sense for us not to take him." – General Manager Eric DeCosta

Highlights:

Round 3 (71): DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Key stat: Led the Aggies with 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries as a defensive tackle.

Top attributes: Speed (4.83 second 40-yard dash) and strength (31 bench press reps)

Best quote:

"It's unbelievable. It's everything I've been working for, everything I've been sacrificing for, and all the blood, sweat, and tears. Getting this call, it's truly amazing. To get my name called on there was surreal. All the highlights of me, and I'm actually there. I'm here, and I made it. And, I'm just ready to freaking work." –Madubuike

Highlights:

Round 3 (92): WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

Key stat: Last season hauled in 106 receptions and 1,386 receiving yards, which were the second-most in school history. The 1,386 receiving yards were the fifth-most in the country.

Top attributes: Speed (4.39 second 40-yard dash) and hands (one drop in his college career)

Best quote:

"He's a tough guy. He reminds me of a few guys that we've had here in Baltimore, and I'll reference guys like Anquan [Boldin], Derrick Mason, and of course Steve Smith [Sr]. Those guys all had a competitive spirit about them that made them really stand out." - DeCosta

Highlights:

Round 3 (98): LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Key stat: Led Ohio State in tackles as a junior (81) and senior (75) and finished career with 205 total tackles.

Top attributes: Size (6-foot-3, 247) and agility

Best quote:

"You get the best of both worlds with both me and Patrick [Queen]. He's the lighter one, and I'm the heavy linebacker. So, it's like a one-two punch." – Harrison

Highlights:

Round 3 (106): G Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State

Key stat: Allowed just two sacks and one QB hit across 398 snaps in pass protection. His 80.1 offensive grade was the 11th best in the Power 5 and the second best in the SEC among offensive tackles who played at least 800 snaps.

Top attributes: Size (6-foot-5, 330) and power

Best quote:

"My style of play is tough, aggressive and just mean, just nasty, just good-old-down-south, Mississippi-style football."

Highlights:

Round 4 (143): G Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Key stat: Only the 12th player in school history to be selected captain twice

Top attributes: Size (6-foot-5, 315) and consistency

Best quote:

"I can read the text message my dad gave me. I remember it started out with, 'You're going to love this guy.' Jim [Harbaugh] said the same thing, 'Leader by example and vocal, no nonsense, all football all the time, really motivated, very competitive guy.'" – Head Coach John Harbaugh

Highlights:

Round 5 (170): DL Broderick Washington, Texas Tech

Key stat: Started in all 12 games on the defensive line, marking the third-consecutive year to earn the starting nod in every contest.

Top attributes: Toughness and instincts

Best quote:

"We love his versatility and his ability to align in multiple spots. I would say he's going to come in as a defensive tackle, though."

Highlights:

Round 6 (201): WR James Proche, SMU

Key stat: Made an FBS-leading 111 receptions last season and was the FBS active career leader in receptions (301), receiving yards (3,949) and receiving touchdowns (39).

Top attributes: Hands and contested catches

Best quote:

"There are a lot of things about James [Proche] that we like. I saw him at the Senior Bowl, and he's a crafty guy. He's good inside. He has excellent hands. I think he's competitive with the football." – DeCosta

Highlights:

Round 7 (219): S Geno Stone, Iowa

Key stat: Six interceptions, one touchdown, four forced fumbles during his three seasons.

Top attributes: Instincts and body control

Best quote:

"You just watch how he processes things. He's really quick to pick up routes coming across. [He] drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly." Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

Highlights:

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising